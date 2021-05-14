Funny trailer for The Other Bodyguard 2

Lots of action and fun is what the trailer for The Other Bodyguard 2 promises, the movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson.

The new trailer for The Other Bodyguard 2 (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard), and this sequel looks like it will live up to the original. Released in 2017, the first installment raised $ 170 million with a budget of just $ 30 million, which has generated a new franchise for Lionsgate. So if you have the same success you will surely dare with the third installment.

The story is very simple, since the bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) will have to protect both the hit man Darius kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) as his wife Sonia (Salma Hayek). In addition there will be faces known as Antonio Banderas, Morgan freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant Y Tom Hopper.

Here is the trailer for The Other Bodyguard 2:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below. It will certainly be an action comedy that is sure to get people to the movies now that things seem to be looking up a bit globally.

Official synopsis:

On The other bodyguard 2 we can check how:

“The world’s deadliest couple, bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid, are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced to act for Darius’ even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is pushed to the limit by his two most dangerous protégés, the trio get into a global plot and soon discover that they are all that stands between Europa and a vengeful madman. Morgan Freeman joins in the fun and chaos… Well, you’ll have to see it. “

The Other Bodyguard 2 will premiere on June 11, 2021.