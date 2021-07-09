Funny reaction of Billy Horschel after a stroke of luck in the Scottish

Billy horschel I was fighting to make the cut in the second round of the Scottish Open. On the 14th hole, par 3, he missed the green to the left and his ball landed in the tall grass. It was a complicated situation. He had to do it very well to give himself an option to save the pair …

Well, his approach, very strong, goes in line to the flag, touches the mast and enters … Total luck. If he didn’t touch the stick he would have gone very far. With that birdie he got to -2 and stayed in the fight to pass the cut.

The best, in any case, beyond the big blow is the celebration of Billy Horschel: links, swallow me …