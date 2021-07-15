Funny interviews with famous players – .

Welcome to 305 Miami Deportes, the Telemundo 51 podcast hosted by journalist Carlos Maxwell.

From time to time we do different interviews with Major League Baseball players. We call them “at 3 and 2”, which is the maximum count for a batter. In colloquial terms, we put the players in a compromising situation but in a good way. Here we have a summary and anecdotes of interviews with Liván Hernández, Yasiel Puig, Plácido Polanco, Aledmys Díaz, Wilmer Flores and Danny Santana.

