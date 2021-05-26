Funniest Pics from Kate and William’s Scotland Royal Tour

Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently making their way around Scotland on royal tour, and the vibe is honestly best described as HIJINKS and GIGGLES. This is the couples’ first tour in a minute due to the pandemic, and they seem (a) pretty thrilled about getting out of the house, (b) eager to present a more ~ ​​casual ~ and “we swear we have fun!” vibe in the midst of all the recent royal drama.

Kate and William have made several stops on the tour, including in Edinburgh and Fife, as well as their first official joint trip to Orkney. So far on the trip, William has played football (aka soccer), Kate’s tried her hand at DJing to somewhat questionable results, William flirted with a cute old lady and tried out sustainable car driving, and the couple raced each other on “land yachts . ” Oh, and we can’t forget about the cute convo Kate had with a little kid who asked if she was “the prince” to which she responded, “I’m not a Prince. I’m the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine. ” Meep.

All in all, the trip has been fun and some truly lol photos have been taken of Kate and William at their various activities, ahem:

1 When William Flirted with a Cute Old Lady

3 When Kate Couldn’t Stop Laughing Hysterically

Honestly, she was beside herself with giggles for most of this trip.

4 When William Did This

I don’t know why I can’t stop laughing at this pic.

6 When Kate Fell Over

Hate when my land yacht isn’t cooperating.

7 When William Sawed This Incredibly Tiny Piece of Wood

8 When Kate Attempted to DJ

Hopefully the whole royal thing works out because she does not have a future in music.

9 When William Did Sports

Who doesn’t wear slacks and leather shoes on the football field?

10 When Kate Gently Held This Reptile

Kay, technically this was taken a few days before the tour in England, but I’m still including it due to the big “I shall call him Squishy and he shall be mine” energy.

