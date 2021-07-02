Funkos and LEGO leave new revelations of the Marvel series What If …?

In the last few hours, many merchandising leaks inspired by the animated series “What If …?”, one of the future releases of Marvel Studios on Disney +. In fact, it is the next premiere of the company after the end of “Loki”, which still has another couple of episodes ahead. This material comes in the form of Funko Pop! and of lego set. In fact, the latter left us interesting information yesterday from the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Starting with the Funko Pop !, the back of the box that includes the villainous version of Doctor Strange leaves us a little glimpse and name of alternate versions of characters that we already know by now that we will have in animation. Thus, there they are listed:

Peggy carter, who is now Captain Carter, the UK version of Captain America

T’Challa, who takes on the role of Star-Lord in one of the episodes of the series.

Hydra Stomper, name that Steve Rogers will receive when he wears an armor reminiscent of Tony Stark’s Iron Man Mark I, only that it is created by Howard Stark and will be the one he accompanies Captain Carter with.

Gamora, daughter of Thanos, rumored to be after Tony Stark. Evidently, the evil version of Stephen Strange, called Doctor Strange Supreme, that possible information has already arrived about what caused its transformation.

Ergonomic Gamer Chair for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One players

High-density thick high-density foam (high load-bearing capacity and high permeability) and high-quality synthetic leather (easy to clean and fade resistant) for excellent stability and a comfortable fit; ergonomic design, lumbar cushion, extra high backrest to protect the neck and spine. Includes footrest for greater comfort lying down

If we go to the LEGO set numbering 76201, we have a set dedicated precisely to Peggy Carter and Hydra Stomper, with the surprise that Red Skull is placed. We would see this scenario in the first episode of the animated series, and it will be an alternative story to that seen in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Therefore, it would not be surprising if Red Skull appears as a villain, of course his presence in the animation has not been confirmed.

Other parallel / alternate stories that “What If…?” Will cover They are those of a Captain America Zombie version, Black Widow in an apocalyptic scenario at the hands of Ultron or Party Thor, who will make a massive celebration in Midgard with drastic implications.

The animated series does not yet have a release date but everything seems to point to a premiere this coming August. The first season will have a total of 10 episodes, and there is already a second season of another ten episodes.