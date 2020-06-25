Who doesn’t love Funko? Those vinyl heads that they came to revolutionize the toy industry thanks to the enormous variety of them. From movies, series, pop culture characters and of course music, since they practically have an artist doll that comes to mind, from The Notorious BIG, groups like BTS to rock idols like Jimi Hendrix.

And it is just those that involve rock that excite us the most, as the company announces surprises from time to time for all of us who love this genre. As if announcing his return wasn’t enough, it seems like My Chemical Romance brings more surprises under your arm in addition to this, because Funko has unveiled a new figure that the Red Bone Killjoys will no doubt want to have.

Since 2015 there are figures of the good Gerard Way inspired by different stages of the band, starting with the outfit I wear for the album Three cheers for sweet revenge with that black shirt and red tie, going through that epic doll dressed in the suit that My Chemical Romance used for the remembered The Black Parade.

Each of those Funkos has a variant, which of course all the collectors and fans of the band managed in minutes. Now, Funko does it once again and brings us a big version of Gerard Way with the outfit he used for the band’s last album, Danger days: the true lives of the Fabulous Killjoys Do you remember?

According to the image posted by the official Funko account, Gerard Way appears with the blue jacket and the iconic red hair that he wore at that time with his character of ‘Party Poison’, whose figure also includes the yellow ray gun Way used during the musical era of the Killjoys.

And how can I buy this Funko from My Chemical Romance ?!

Although a few days ago a Reddit user anticipated the surprise, it was until this June 25 when Funko confirmed the news of the figure of Gerard Way. And if you want to have this figure we must tell you that although it is already in pre-sale through the Hot Topic page, we must wait a little longer, since apparently there are no shipments outside the United States due to the COVID-19 situation. But we will certainly wait for what is necessary to have this beauty! 😍

