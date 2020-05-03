It is unavoidable, the world loves funkos, These beautiful vinyl figures have dominated the toy market in recent years. because practically any famous character you can imagine has his own. Just a few days ago the American company announced that the Funko Pop of Johnny Bravo and Dexter would arrive – they sold out in minutes – but now they have a surprise for fans of Back To The Future.

Although there were already a lot of figures inspired by the trilogy directed by Robert Zemeckis in the late 80s, quite a few faces on the collectors market, the ones that have just been announced are even more special. Why do we say it? Good, Well, with this collection of the curious vinyl heads will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the premiere of the original film.

And of course if you are a fan of Funko or the story of Marty McFly and Doc Brown traveling through time, you will want to have them at any cost, and here we tell you what models you are already seeing in your showcase. The main protagonist is the original film, Back To The Future, so to remember some important scenes and moments that became part of pop culture.

For the character who played the good Michael J. Fox Four figures will arrive where Marty has some of her most iconic outfits: like the orange inflatable vest, the outfit he wore when he returned to 1955, and even the sunglasses he wore when that huge solace was thrown at the start of the film.

Completing the collection You couldn’t miss the Marty who travels to 2015 with the fluorescent cap and the single-buttoned Nike. Without a doubt that will be the most coveted of all.

Of course Doc Brown couldn’t be left behind in this great collection, and although they will only release two figures inspired by the character of Christopher Lloyd, both are completely worth it.

The first of them focuses on the scene of the clock tower, when our protagonists want to start the epic DeLorean to return to the present, remember? The last one has the crazy helmet full of cables that Doc wanted to use to read minds, one of those jewels that surely we all wanted to have.

To finish and to pamper all the fans of the trilogy, there’s also a Biff Tannen-inspired dollso if you want to have the complete collection you can’t miss this big bully loved by many, hated by all.

If you want to arm yourself some of these wonderful figures we recommend that you go breaking the little pig and putting the batteries because we are sure that they will fly as soon as they are available. You can buy any of the Back To The Future figures by clicking HERE.

As long as we remember this Epic scene with Marty playing “Johnny B. Goode” by the legendary Chuck Berry to brighten our day: