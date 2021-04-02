Funko-pop joins the NFTs craze

04/01/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

SPORT.es

The non-fungible token They are unique collectibles that are becoming fashionable and that only live in the digital world using the blockchain method (such as cryptocurrencies). That is to say, they are collectibles but they do not have their extrapolation to the physical world, but rather remain in our computers. Thus, the company famous for its vinyl figurines, the Funko Pop, has bought TokenWave, with the aim of offering NFT every week at a price of ten dollars. Although for their part, they do not expect their NFTs to reach absurd price levels as if it has happened with others.

The first NFTs will arrive in June. However, they do not expect to abandon the previous system of physical figurines, but rather want to test this new blockchain-based system. Also, they want to do it in a transparent way and not like other companies that use these NFTs as a form of speculation.

This could be a major leap for make NFTs more and more normal. Many people may be wary of NFTs, but if a company like Funko uploads exclusive things in this format, they may become valuable to them, thus reaching a wider audience.