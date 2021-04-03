Funko pop dolls will also have their own NFTs

Key facts:

Funko will release an NFT weekly, starting in June.

The company sees its investment as a way to accelerate its entry into the world of NFTs.

The world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) just attracted a new pop culture heavyweight, with the arrival of Funko. The company, renowned for its Funko Pop figures, plans to launch its own NFTs through the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) platform.

Funko joins WAX with the intention of enable your partners a gateway to the NFT market. The company thus seeks to take advantage of the wave of interest in NFTs for its diversity of products based on characters from television, cinema, sports or music, among others.

Through a press release, the company founded in 1998 stated that Funko’s NFT offer will begin in June, although the exact date is unknown. Since then, they plan to launch a token weekly through WAX, priced at $ 9.99.

The company also announced the $ 10 million investment in TokenWave, creator of the TokenHead platform, which allows the management of Wax NFT via the web or through the mobile application.

This investment “accelerates Funko’s initial entry into the NFT market,” the press release states. With this decision, a step is taken to expand Funko’s platform, which plans to include NFT in its product offering.

For its part, WAX added in another statement that “collectors who obtain ultra-rare NFTs from Funko also They can exchange those NFTs for physical Funko figures exclusive and corresponding ».

Funko and pop culture in the explosion of NFTs

Brian Mariotti, CEO of Funko, called the possibility of combine your physical collectibles with the digital world, represented with the NFTs on a blockchain.

Our incredible licensing partners are excited about our entry into this new digital space and we believe that the diversity of our licensing portfolio sets us up for long-term success. Brain Mariotti, CEO of Funko.

NFTs are the topic of the moment in the ecosystem of bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchains. So much so, that the growth of this industry eclipsed the rest during the first quarter of this year 2021, determined an investigation by Coin Metrics reviewed in CriptoNoticias this March 31.

The wave of interest in collectibles on various blockchains has attracted all kinds of personalities and companies in recent months. Logically, in pop culture, which Funko is dedicated to, it has not been the exception.

Artists who have ventured into the NFT trade include bands such as Gorillaz, Kings of Leon, reggaeton Ozuna, and DJ 3LAU. There have also been various initiatives linked to the world of art, although the issue of copyright in the NFTs is in full debate.

Despite the rise of NFTs, there are those who consider it to be a fever that will decline over time. For personalities like Charlie Lee, creator of the Litecoin cryptocurrency, most of these collectibles will end up losing value.