Marvel and Funko Pop come together to satisfy the wishes of both fans, and this time they do it with something unexpected. This year marks 20 years since the X-Men appeared in our lives. It was back in 2000, when we saw the beginnings of this famous saga for the first time in cinemas. It premiered in July, achieving great box office success that summer and laying the foundation for Mavel’s subsequent superhero movies. It was thus positioned as the first film of this style to be released.

Funko Pop wants to celebrate its 20 years and offer fans of its figures a saga of the X-Men that they can purchase with a pre-order so as not to be left without them. It is expected that they will have a great reception by the followers of the saga, therefore, Funko has offered the previous reservation, so that the most excited for this collection can access it.

And for those who wonder when they will be able to have in their hands the most innovative figures of the X-Men, it will be from July 13. They have indicated that date since Funko Pop because it coincides with the premiere of the first X-Men movie, one more way to give it recognition.

Don’t forget that you can reserve your figures with the most classic X-Men characters two decades after debut. There is no better way for fans of this saga to celebrate its twentieth anniversary this summer and commemorate the occasion by purchasing the new Pop that Funko offers. The designs of the figures are now available to discover what they are like.

The series that will launch of the figures will be inspired by the characters of the X-Men movies, such as Wolverine, Storm, Phoenix, Rogue, Night Prowler, Mystic, Charles Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Beast … And will even offer several versions of some of the protagonists, as of Wolverine.

In the famous movie you can see the mutant superheroes and their enmities with the villain. Their features will be shown in the figures highlighting their most representative characteristics. Although the launch of the figures is on the occasion of the commemoration of the 20 years of the premiere of the first film, these range from the first film to the most recent, therefore, there will be several figures of the same character, inspired by the different actors and actresses who played them. Advance the company that, for example, the figure of Magneto will be inspired by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender, or that of Mística will have figures inspired by Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn. In this way, they address the fanatical public of the first films as well as the last and the staunch followers of history.

The series will honor the 20 years of X-Men without, at the moment, plans for a new movie in the series. At the moment, you will have to settle for the good news that the company has released and that thrills lovers of comics and the famous funko pop collectible figures. Those who keep the Pop collections of their favorite movies and series cannot miss the date that Funko has prepared for them with a pre-booking of the figures of their favorite Marvel mutants.

These are the figures that can be reserved

These are all the figures that will be available from July and that can be purchased to complete the Pops collections.

Magneto figures inspired by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender Cyclops figure inspired by James Marsden Wolverine figure inspired by Hugh Jackman Charles Xavier figure inspired by Patrick Stewart Kelsey Grammer inspired Beast figure Halle Berry inspired figure Rogue figure inspired by Anna Paquin Figure Gray inspired by Famke Janssen Figures of Mysticism inspired by Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence Figure of Nightcrawler inspired Alan Cumming

The great news of Funko Pop’s 20th anniversary celebration with a new line of mini figures inspired by the X-Men The company made it known through its social networks. His followers did not take long to echo and an avalanche of reserves of the most famous figures worldwide is expected.

Without a doubt, it is an initiative widely applauded by fans of the X-Men film saga, created by 20th Century Fox, which has been one of the most acclaimed superhero franchises by fans of Marvel productions.

There is no better way to remember one of the great superhero sagas than with its characters and its protagonists turned into the most famous figures and to keep forever a collection that will remind us of our childhood and the great moments that each of the films in the saga. has made us pass.