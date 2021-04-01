Funko gets on the NFT train and will offer digital collectibles

Funko, the company that makes the popular vinyl figures has acquired the startup TokenWave, creators of the popular app TokenHead, with a view to combining their physical and digital collectibles through NFT.

The company will start offering a weekly NFT starting at $ 10 and will pair the rarer collectibles with physical figures. Although the Funkos have a legion of followers, the most expensive and strange do not usually exceed $ 1,000, so huge prices are not expected as happened with Beeple and the sale of his work for $ 69 million at Christie’s.

But it is evident that Funko, like many other companies, artists, art houses and designers, are counting on this new cryptocurrency fever and NFT to embark on the adventure of digital collectibles.

The first Funko NFTs will arrive in June

Funko’s first NFTs will arrive in June with good news and bad news. They will use the platform Wax (Worldwide Asset Exchange). This is based on a proof-of-stake system, which is much more efficient and environmentally conscious than proof-of-work systems – used by Bitcoin, for example.

Proof-of-stake systems require less power and are faster, yes. The bad news is that, by their nature of operation, they are less decentralized. Also, they are not necessarily safer and theoretically less democratic, which can be a downer for many.

TokenWave, the creators of TokenHead

This is how TokenHead works on Android

TokenWave is the startup behind TokenHead. It is the most popular app for iOS and Android for tracking goods sold through NFTs. Of course, always based on the Wax platform.

TokenHead currently tracks and traces more than 10 million NFT and, according to the press release of the acquisition of the company, they receive about 100,000 visits a day on their website.

The figure of the purchase of TokenWave was not disclosed. Many times that means that the value of the startup is not very high or the terms of the transaction do not reflect the expectations of potential investors. Let’s remember, Funko It is listed on the stock exchange, so these types of movements are more sensitive.

It is also possible that the size and operations of the startup were not large enough to reflect a large number of acquisitions. But the interest of Funko for the NFT It is so large that they chose to approach small companies that inject new intelligence into their operations that diversify revenues in the future.

More on this topic