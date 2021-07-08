Funko from What If …? gives new Killmonger clues

Quite possibly, starting next week at the end of “Loki”, the promotion of “What If …?”, the first animated series from Marvel Studios that will present completely alternative stories to what has been seen so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Each episode of the animation, let us remember that the first season has a total of ten episodes, it will present us with a different scenario, where we will see that the story of one or more characters has changed substantially because certain events in the story happened differently. One of the characters whose story will change will be Killmonger, something that we long ago knew we would see as what will apparently be called the Guardians of the Multiverse.

A few weeks ago, the first information about the version of Killmonger that we would see in the Marvel series arrived. Now we have more details thanks to a Funko. A product that was not part of the previous reveal of the merchandising that there was of the animation.

The new product, which we leave you below, presents Killmonger in his “Golden Jaguar” costume. But what’s really interesting is that the box art refers to him as “King Killmonger”, which suggests that T’Challa did not claim the throne in this alternate story, or maybe he never had it in the first place (perhaps this ties in with the story in which T’Challa becomes Star-Lord?). Also, the figure can be seen holding the severed head of an Ultron robot in his hand, which suggests some crossover with “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Previously, an art from the series was leaked that revealed an alternate version of Ultron who appeared to have the Infinity Stones. It is possible that this art and this figure are for the same episode, but for now it is difficult to tell.

The Marvel Studios animated series will arrive on Disney + this August, and features the voices of MCU actors in its original version, such as Chris Hemsworth for Thor, Haley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick. Fury or Josh Brolin as Thanos.