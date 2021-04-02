Funko Announces Plans to Enter NFT Market Using WAX with vIRL Merchandise on Blockchain

Thanks to WAX’s proprietary technology, Funko will be able to launch its first set of blockchain non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

The Worldwide Asset eXchange ™ (WAX), the world’s leading NFT entertainment network, announced that Funko, a leading consumer products company within pop culture, plans to expand Funko’s pop culture platform and will now include digital assets on Blockchain.

Since June of this year, Funko has planned to launch its initial collectible NFT offerings with the powerful WAX blockchain platform, which guarantees the verifiable authenticity of all NFT purchases. With WAX’s exclusive technology, called vIRLTM Funko, it will make it easy to purchase and trade physical collectibles as value-added digital items.

Starting at $ 9.99, pop culture fans will be able to purchase NFT bundles featuring Funko’s ultra-rare styles. Collectors who earn ultra-exclusive Funko NFTs will also be able to redeem those NFTs for exclusive and corresponding physical Funko figures. Collectors can look forward to a new one-of-a-kind property from Funko releasing on the WAX ​​platform every week.

“We are excited that Funko is considering using the WAX ​​blockchain and vIRLsTM technology with NFTs directly tied to physical products,” said William E. Quigley, co-founder of WAX. “WAX offers the safest and most convenient way for Funko to enter the NFT market and for collectors to expand their collections with digital assets.”

About WAX

Dubbed the King of NFTs, The Worldwide Asset eXchange ™ (WAX) is the world’s leading NFT entertainment network. In 2018, WAX introduced vIRLsTM, with which consumer products companies can link NFTs to physical consumer products. Founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX offers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items and physical products (NFT and vIRLsTM) with anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trading of more than 100 million digital items from collections including Blockchain Heroes, Topps GPK, Deadmau5, and Capcom’s Street Fighter. For more information, visit https://wax.io and follow the company on Twitter and Discord.

About vIRLsTM

VIRLs are real world products and merchandise linked to NFTs. The vIRLs, invented and patented by WAX, provide the easiest and most sustainable way to buy, trade and market a consumer product. VIRLs are the building block of v-commerce.

About v-commerceTM

The act of buying, selling, and trading virtual items tied to real-world goods and services.

