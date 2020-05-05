Share

FunimationCon to feature panels, cosplay, forums, and more for anime fans

Funimation, one of the world’s largest providers of streaming anime, yesterday unveiled FunimationCon, its first virtual convention dedicated to ANIME fans that will take place from July 3-4. The free two-day virtual festival brings the spirit of the convention experience like the comic con, or the manga lounge to the homes of anime fans with panels, cosplay meetings, forums, and more. For more information on FunimationCon and to receive updates, you can visit FunimationCon.com. Funimation will share more about the event in the coming weeks.

“FunimationCon is an opportunity for us to give back to a community that has supported us for over 25 years by reimagining the experience of the convention,” said Colin Decker, General Manager of Funimation. “With the cancellation of so many anime events this year, we are moving forward to fill the void with a new way for fans to come together and enjoy great content and experiences.”

FunimationCon follows an impressive year for Funimation. Funimation released the box office hit My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising that topped 13 million at the national box office; added a solid anime roster to its extensive new, classic, and must-visit anime catalog available through its streaming service; and released the Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, which was a best seller. FunimationCon is available in the US. USA And Canada.

Share

Cinemascomics

Since I can remember, I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, because of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I was fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in she and the whole world created by George Lucas, the scene of the corellia ship chased by an imperial cruiser advancing to fill the screen was shocking. The music of John Williams was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my sticker collections and the dolls of the saga. Another great influence has been the comics, specifically the editions of Vertice from Spiderman, Patrol X, The Avengers, The Fantastic 4, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza School of Arts.