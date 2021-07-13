Funimation announces new dubbing for the summer season 2021 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Without further ado, we share with you the five titles that will have dubbing very soon on the platform:

Scarlet nexus

director: Hiroyuki Nishimura (LBX chief animation director and character designer).Study: Sunrise (Mobile Suit Gundam).Source: Video game, developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.Genders: Action, fantasy.Premiere of the dubbing: To be confirmed.Voices in Spanish: To be confirmed.

Synopsis: Saved by the Force of Suppression of Others as a child, the telekinetic Yuito enlists in this elite team created to fight against the enemy of Earth. Meanwhile, the prodigious Kasane was chosen for her abilities. But Kasane’s strange dreams drag them both to an inevitable destiny.

The Case Study of Vanitas

director: Tomoyuki Itamura (Nisemonogatari).Study: Bones (My Hero Academia).Source: Manga, written and illustrated by Jun Mochizuki.Genders: Dark fantasy, supernatural, steampunk.Premiere of the dubbing: To be confirmed.Voices in Spanish: To be confirmed.

Synopsis: A suspicious young vampire joins forces with an enigmatic human physician. Your mission? Discover a cure for all vampires!

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

director: Takashi Watanabe (Boogiepop Phantom).Study: JC Staff (KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!).Source: Light novels, written by Dojyomaru and illustrated by Fuyuyuki.Genders: Isekai, fantasy, warlike, political, harem.Premiere of the dubbing: To be confirmed.Voices in Spanish: To be confirmed.

Synopsis: Kazuya Souma is crowned king of a fantasy world and plans improvements in the kingdom not with magic, but with administrative reforms… How so ?!

The Dungeon of Black Company

Director: Mirai Minato (Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World).Study: Silver Link (Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World).Source: Manga, written by Yōhei Yasumura.Genders: Isekai, fantasy, comedy.Premiere of the dubbing: To be confirmed.Voices in Spanish: To be confirmed.

Synopsis: Work sucks and Kinji manages to avoid it beautifully by investing every penny. A good plan, until you find yourself in a new world… with DEBT! Now that you’re under the rule of an evil mining company, will you have what it takes to dodge the job in this complex context?

Sonny boy

director: Shingo Natsume (One-Punch Man).Study: Madhouse (One-Punch Man).Source: Original project.Genders: Science fiction, survival.Premiere of the dubbing: To be confirmed.Voices in Spanish: To be confirmed.

Synopsis: It’s a run-of-the-mill summer vacation… except for the fact that Nagara’s high school mysteriously moved to another dimension. As the students develop strange new powers and form new rivalries, can they survive this unfamiliar environment and each other’s company?

