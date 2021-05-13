Funimation announces new dubbing for the spring season 2021 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Funimation announced through its social networks its complete batch of exclusive dubbing for the spring 2021 season. The lineup is headed by the second season and the simuldub of the final season of Fruits Basket, the fifth season of My Hero Academia and Megalobox 2 : Nomad, in addition to anticipating dubbing for Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! and Mars Red.

Without further ado, we share with you the titles, release dates, and the cast behind Funimation’s voice-overs for this spring 2021 season:

My Hero Academia: Season 5

Director: Kenji Nagasaki (My Hero Academia).

STUDIO: Bones (My Hero Academia).

Origin: Manga, written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi.

Genres: Action, Superheroes, School, Drama, Comedy.

Dubbing premiere: April 24 (a new episode every week).

Voices in Spanish: Sebastián Gabriel Reggio (Izuku Midoriya), Rómulo A. Bernal (Katsuki Bakugo), Juan Felipe Sierra (Shoto Todoroki) and Orlando Noguera (All Might).

Synopsis: Deku and Class 1-A continue their training and unleash new powers in the new season of My Hero Academia!

Fruits Basket: Season 2 and The Final

Director: Yoshihide Ibata (Fruits Basket).

STUDIO: TMS Entertainment (Fruits Basket).

Origin: Manga, written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya.

Genres: Drama, Romance, Supernatural.

Premiere of the dubbing (The Final): May 3 (a new episode every week).

Premiere of the dubbing (Season 2): May 11 (complete).

Voices in Spanish: Nycolle González (Tohru Honda), Javier Olguín (Yuki Sōma), Alan Bravo (Kyō Sōma) and Irwin Daayán (Shigure Sōma).

Synopsis: After last season’s revelations, the Soma family moves on, but the emotional chains that bind them are not easily broken. Unable to admit why she wants the cure, Tohru struggles with the truth, aware that time is running out for someone close. And there is still a secret lurking that could break someone else’s heart. But hope is not lost, a clue to the curse is found. Could the end of your incarceration be near?

The World Ends with You The Animation

Director: Kazuya Ichikawa (Bakugan Battle Planet).

Studios: Domerica (Flying Witch Petit) and Shin-Ei Animation (The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?).

Origin: Video game, developed by Square Enix and Jupiter.

Genres: Action, adventure.

Dubbing premiere: May 7 (a new episode every week).

Voices in Spanish: Marc Winslow (Neku Sakuraba), Lupita Leal (Shiki Misaki), José Ángel Torres (Daisukenojo “Beat” Bito) and Ileana Escalante (Raimu “Rhyme” Bito).

Synopsis: Neku Sakuraba, a 15-year-old music and graffiti fan, wakes up in what appears to be the Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo, Japan. With no idea why he’s there, he opens his hand to realize he’s holding a strange black pin. After turning it over with your hand, the thoughts of the people around you begin to flow into your head immediately. Surprised, Neku discovers that he is able to read the minds of others and assumes that it has something to do with the black pin he is holding. A cell phone starts ringing in his pocket and a text message pops up: “Reach 104. You have 60 minutes.” Neku is in Shibuya for the “Reapers Game” which lasts a total of seven days. All players have a black pin with an embedded skull.

Combatants will be Dispatched!

Director: Hiroaki Akagi (Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san).

Studio: JC Staff (DanMachi).

Origin: Light novels, written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kakao Lanthanum.

Genres: Action, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy.

Dubbing premiere: May 9 (a new episode every week).

Voices in Spanish: Combat Agent 6 (Emmanuel Bernal) and Alice Kisaragi (Erika Ugalde).

Synopsis: It turns out that evil takes the initiative! With world domination at hand, the Kisaragi Corporation sets its sights on interstellar conquest, and who better to take over a magical world than two randomly assigned individuals: Combatant Agent Six and his android companion Alice? But Six’s path up the evil corporate ladder won’t be easy – a Demon Lord’s army is hatching its own nefarious plan!

Megalobox 2: Nomad

Director: Yō Moriyama (Megalo Box).

STUDIO: TMS Entertainment (Megalo Box).

Origin: Original.

Genres: Sports, drama, science fiction.

Dubbing premiere: May 9 (a new episode every week).

Voices in Spanish: Arturo Cataño (Joe), Humberto Vélez (Gansaku Nanbu), José Arenas (Yūri “Rey de Reyes”) and Claudia Contreras (Yukiko Shirato).

Synopsis: It only took “Gearless” Joe three months to fight his way from the slums of the underground circuit to the top of the boxing world, becoming the first champion of Megalonia. But seven years after Joe’s meteoric rise, he finds himself back where he started, hidden behind numerous scars and a new ring name: Nomad.

Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! *

Director: Kazuya Miura (Kemono Michi: Rise Up).

STUDIO: ENGI (Kemono Michi: Rise Up).

Origin: Light novels, written by Light Tuchihi and illustrated Youta.

Genres: Videogames, Action, Comedy, Fantasy.

Dubbing premiere: To be confirmed.

Voices in Spanish: To be confirmed.

Synopsis: Hiroshi Yuki just acquired Kiwame Quest, the most realistic VRMMO ever created. But this RPG is too realistic; you can smell, taste, feel, and when you are hurt, your physical body is hurt as well. Worse yet, his skills in this adventure suck just as much as they do in everyday life. This was supposed to be immersion, not reality. Consumed with winning, he swears he will conquer this game. Even if it kills him!

Mars Red *

Director: Kouhei Hatano (Dragon Ball Super).

Studio: Signal.MD (Recovery of an MMO Junkie).

Origin: Play, written by Bun’ō Fujisawa.

Genres: Supernatural, Action, Historical Fantasy.

Dubbing premiere: To be confirmed.

Voices in Spanish: To be confirmed.

Synopsis: It’s 1923 and, until recently, vampires were kept in the shadows. When the mysterious Ascra lineage appears, their numbers increase, leaving Japan covered in bodies. In response, the government generates its own team to infiltrate the dark. Featuring the S-rank vampire Defrott and rookie Kurusu, this extermination squad is made for a reason: to hunt the undead. Vampires beware; The night belongs to Code Zero!

* To be confirmed.

Source: CinePremier