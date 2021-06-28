Fungi resuscitate after 70 years of artificial hibernation

Researchers have reanimated specimens stored in cryogenic suspension since the 1950s of a fungus that causes a disease in coffee trees known as coffee wilt disease. The purpose of these scientists has been to find out more details about the evolution of the infection mechanism used by the fungus and to find new ways to prevent its spread.

The last two serious epidemics of coffee wilt disease were the one that occurred between the 1920s and 1950s and the one that occurred between the 1990s and 2000s. The latter, in fact, is still causing damage.

In the epidemic that began in the 1920s, coffee wilt disease infected a wide range of coffee varieties, finally being quelled in the 1950s through management practices such as burning infected trees, seeking resistance. natural in coffee trees and genetic improvement programs that selected more resistant coffee varieties.

However, the disease reappeared in the 1970s and spread widely between the 1990s and 2000s.

Two separate populations of the disease germs have been identified, each of which only infects specific types of coffee: one infects Arabica coffee in Ethiopia, and the other infects Robusta coffee in East and Central Africa. The team wanted to investigate how the two strains had emerged.

In a secure laboratory at the Center for International Agricultural Bioscience (CABI), they resuscitated two strains from the original great epidemic, collected in the 1950s and deposited in cryogenic suspension in the CABI collection, and two strains from each of the two coffee-specific fungi, the most recent being from 2003. They then sequenced the genomes of the fungi and examined their DNA for evidence of changes that may have helped them infect these specific varieties of coffee trees.

Spores of the fungus that causes coffee wilt disease. (Photo: CABI)

Lily Peck’s team from Imperial College London in the United Kingdom found that the newer and variety-specific fungi have larger genomes than previous strains, and identified genes that may have helped the fungi overcome them. tree defenses already survive within them to unleash disease.

These genes were also found to be very similar to those found in a different, closely related fungus that affects more than 120 different crops, including the banana in sub-Saharan Africa, causing a disease that today is devastating the most diverse variety. popular today, the Cavendish banana.

Although it is known that the strains of this fungus that infect bananas can exchange genes, which gives them the ability to infect new varieties, the possible transfer of their genes to a different species of fungi has not been seen before. However, the team notes that the two species sometimes live very close to each other in the roots of coffee and banana trees, so it is possible that the coffee fungus obtained these advantageous genes from its neighbor, which normally it is the banana fungus.

Coffee and banana are often grown together, as coffee trees benefit from the shade provided by taller banana trees. The researchers believe that the results of their study support the advisability of avoiding growing vegetables with closely related diseases together, such as plantain and coffee tree. Growing them in separate fields could reduce the possibility of new strains of fungi that are harmful to the coffee tree.

Researchers are now using the resuscitated strains from 70 years ago to infect coffee trees in the laboratory to study exactly how the fungus infects the plant, which could reveal other strategies to decrease the incidence of the disease. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)