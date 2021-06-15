Funes Mori or Chicharito? Jared Borgetti chooses his favorite for the Mexican National Team

With the naturalization of Rogelio Funes Mori and the good start of Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández on the MLS, both players have been placed as possible options for the forward of the Mexican National Team in the gold Cup; Y Jared borgetti, former Mexican striker, has already chosen his favorite.

In an interview for W Deportes, Borgetti assured that the start of “Chicharito” Hernández with the Galaxy has been better than the end of the campaign by Funes Mori with the Rayados, so Hernández should be chosen by Gerardo “el Tata” Martino as his forward.

Also read: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement of the Eagles

“The beginning of Chicharito in the MLS was better than the closing of Funes Mori, if we put it in a balance I lean towards Javier”

Regarding the absence of Javier Hernández in the last calls, Borgetti assured that it would have to be by decision of the Mexican Soccer Federation, since “Chicharito” has responded on the field at the beginning of the season in MLS.

“If Javier Hernández is not summoned by the national team, it is because he did something that did not seem to the Federation”

Jared Borgetti is on the phone line of the camps “If Javier Hernández is not summoned by the national team, it is because he did something that did not seem to the Federation” pic.twitter.com/ZldGKNnzYN – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 15, 2021

Visit our channel

Youtube

for you to enjoy our content: