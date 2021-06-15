‘Funes Mori can compete against anyone,’ says Salvador

MEXICO CITY.

Luis Miguel Salvador, former sports director of the Rayados from Monterrey, which brought Rogelio Funes Mori to MX League In 2015, he spoke about the likely incursion of the Argentine forward with the Mexican team, having concluded his naturalization procedures, stating that it will be beneficial to the Tricolor set, as competition between offensive players will increase.

Rogelio can compete with Henry Martin, with Pulido and with any striker, competition will be generated within the Mexican team and everyone will grow soccer, because Raúl Jiménez can also be there, they can consider the ‘Chicharito’, each one it has different characteristics and those differences can make up a good front ”, he said.

In addition, Salvador commented that there should not be so much controversy because the ‘Twin’ is considered for the selection, because, by obtaining Mexican citizenship, you have every right to wear the green shirt.

Funes Mori is always going to be an attractive forward for any coach and now with the naturalization process he has done, he acquires the rights and obligations of a Mexican, so that opens the door for the national team, maybe it is not very common, but teams like Spain, Germany or France have had naturalized players, as long as the player has quality, I think he will be welcome ”, he declared.

On the other hand, the manager of the Venados de Mérida, was happy for what Funes has done in Mexican soccer, as it was not expected that he would tie Humberto Suazo as the top scorer for the Rayados de Monterrey.

Some years ago we all believed that it was very difficult for someone to equal the Pacifier and today Rogelio has done it, he has achieved it based on effort, tenacity, with conviction, he is a professional and dedicated person, I am very proud of the moment he is living , I know him, I had to bring him to Monterrey, like Suazo and whenever you hire a player, you hope he does well and now that he is doing well, I am happy, “he said.

By last, commented that in 2015 Funes Mori was hired at the indicated time, because it had not yet exploded football, as it has done today.

He belonged to Benfica and was on loan in Turkish football, Mohamed already knew him and trusted his characteristics, he was a forward who, with mobility, did not stay static, won his back well, had not yet had the scoring rebound that he has now , because if not, I think it would have been difficult to bring it, “he concluded.

