“In one day I managed to see three burials, that was last week. I saw that some funeral cars entered without people or flowers or anything, they only entered to bury. When it is that type of burial, they don’t buy flowers from us, they go on a trip, ”says a flower vendor from around the Oriental Cemetery, located in Managua.

In Nicaragua solitary burials are more and more frequent, they are not isolated cases. On April 29, a 58-year-old man who worked at the airport and died in the Monte España hospital was taken directly from the hospital to the Oriental Cemetery. The same happened with Ernesto Bone, 57, buried this Saturday, May 9. His relatives reported that the authorities, who told them to bury him immediately, are hiding the Covid-19 cases in the country.

None of the previous cases has been included in the Minsa coronavirus registry, which ensures that the number of cases in the country is 16 and five deaths. Both have been diagnosed as pneumonia. The Minsa has gone six consecutive days without providing reports on the progress of the pandemic in the country.

It may interest you: “The outrageous thing is that they lie to you.” Relatives of the dead assure that the health authorities hide the deaths by Covid-19

In recent weeks, in various parts of the country, burials have been reported at night, burials without relatives. The relatives of the victims do not understand why they are forced to bury them immediately and do not allow any family member to attend funerals if, at least officially, it is not a coronavirus.

“If you stayed one day all day in this area of ​​the cemetery, check what I’m saying,” says the flower seller, who says that in the last week he has seen at least three solitary burials.

When the pandemic started, the Ministry of Health established a protocol to bury those who died of Covid-19: without a candle or funeral, and they would be buried immediately. They must be delivered in sealed coffins.

It may interest you: Neither wake nor funeral. The strict protocol that the dictatorship designed for those who die of coronaviruses in Nicaragua

The vendors of flowers and crosses that are located on the outskirts of some capital cemeteries assure the sales are bad. LA PRENSA / OSCAR NAVARRETE.

Total silence

In the General Cemetery, located in the populous Monseñor Lezcano neighborhood, nobody wants to speak. They are afraid. “Look, they say there have been (night burials), but I can’t say anything, I don’t want to have problems,” says a gravedigger. Immediately he takes a bucket that carries and a rope as well, and continues on his way.

«Well, the truth is I have not seen with my own eyes those burials that say that there has been here in this cemetery. I only hear comments. What happens is that we leave at four in the afternoon, we do not stay until night, “says a seller of marble crosses, whose maximum price of the product is around seven thousand cordobas.

Further: Relatives of a Boaco producer believe he died of Covid-19. At the hospital they were told it was due to “pneumonia”

“They say that last night (Sunday) there were two burials after eight o’clock at night, but as I said, I didn’t see it, I just heard this morning that I came to sell,” he says.

Gravediggers do not want to talk about night burials in times of the coronavirus pandemic. LA PRENSA / OSCAR NAVARRETE.

Read also: The rainy season has arrived… What if I get sick with the flu? What should I do?