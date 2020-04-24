The Brazilian Association of Companies and Directors of the Funeral Sector (Abredif) is monitoring the situation of capitals, such as Manaus, Belém and Fortaleza, among others, affected by significant numbers of deaths by the covid-19 in the last weeks. According to the entity’s president, Lourival Antonio Panhozzi, there is a real possibility of missing ballot boxes at least in the capital of Amazonas.

“If we don’t have help from the federal government, we could have bodies scattered around Manaus. We are asking the Federal Government to assign a cargo plane to expedite the transportation of ballot boxes to States with cases of extreme need, ”he told Terra, pointing out that private companies represent more than 98% of all funeral homes operating in Brazil.

Open pits in the Parque de Manaus Cemetery

Photo: Sandro Pereira / Photo Arena / Estadão Contents

Panhozzi explained that the use of trucks to take coffins to these cities would be a risk, at this moment, because of the slowness of land transport – normally the vehicles would leave São Paulo and Minas Gerais and would take about ten days to reach Manaus and Belém , for example.

He attributes part of the responsibility for eventual crisis in the sector to the poor management of public entities in these and other locations. “Several cities make political use of this service, they do not say how many urns they have and they make spectacular funerals.”

Abredif President: concern about the demand for ballot boxes for Manaus and other capitals

Photo: Disclosure

For the president of Abredif, for the time being, there are no global numbers that justify panic due to the deaths recorded so far by the covid-19.

“IBGE data have shown us that, for several years, approximately 100 thousand people die each month in Brazil, due to the most diverse causes. Coronavirus-related cases have not impacted this so far and I hope that does not change. There are specific problems in these capitals mentioned. ”

Panhozzi also said that a partnership between Abredif and the Association of Manufacturers of Urns in Brazil (Afub) established a contingency plan with a strategic stock of 10,000 coffins in the country “for extreme cases”.

“I want to die before I see a body lying on the corner. This premise is part of our work. Therefore, we are acting.

”

See too:

Coronavirus: Americans also caravan against isolation and accuse ‘conspiracy’