MEXICO CITY (.) – Like many people around the world, Salvador Ascencio, the owner of a Mexican funeral home, did not initially believe that the coronavirus outbreak would become a major problem.

Then, calls from grieving family members began to arrive.

"I have never experienced a situation like this before," said Ascencio, 52, surrounded by bright wooden coffins in the narrow hall of the business his family has operated since 1973. "The truth is that what we are experiencing is appalling", lament.

The Mexican government has recognized that the actual number of deaths from coronavirus is higher than the official of 5,666 (as of this Tuesday, May 19) across the country, although it says it has limited tools to accurately measure how much larger the number is. Mexico has the lowest test rate among the OECD countries.

Hugo López-Gatell, the most visible face of Mexico’s coronavirus strategy and undersecretary of health, said earlier this month, in response to media reports of underreporting of deaths, that people often arrive at the hospital in such a serious state that it does not allow timely laboratory tests.

The federal government has also acknowledged that there is sometimes a lag between coronavirus deaths and their inclusion in official daily figures due to delays in certifying deaths and processing information from hospitals and morgues.

This makes it difficult to calculate “excess mortality”, a term used by epidemiologists to estimate the increase in deaths compared to normal conditions, attributable to a public health crisis.

The news agency explained its findings to Alejandro Macías, an infectious disease specialist, academic and Mexico’s national commissioner for influenza during the A-H1N1 epidemic, who said of them that an estimate of more than double the number of deaths seemed accurate.

“These days, saying double doesn’t sound too much to me,” Macias said, adding that it may be “even a little bit bigger.”

According to mortality data from the last three years, Mexico City had an average of 6,048 deaths in May between 2016 and 2018, that is, a daily rate of 195 deaths.

Taking the more conservative data from J. García López as a guide, a 40% increase in deaths would be equivalent to an average of 273 people killed daily in the capital in the first week of May, which is equivalent to 78 additional deaths per day per above the average of 2016/2018.

That would be roughly two and a half times the government’s official count of deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico City, released Monday, of 32 deaths per day in the first week of May.

Excess mortality is a recognized means of determining the impact of a pandemic, Macías said, adding that Mexico’s “serious underestimation” in the death toll did not indicate a government conspiracy to hide the figures. “It is a consequence of not doing enough testing,” he added.

Funeral home data and death records have contradicted official numbers of deaths from coronavirus in other nations of the world, such as Italy and Indonesia.[nL8N2BT0GX]

Although the . estimate is only an approximation, it was in line with an investigation into death certificates from the Mexican organization MCCI, published this week, which found three times as many confirmed, probable or suspected deaths from COVID-19.

Asked by . about his own findings and whether the death toll could be significantly higher than officially reported, a Mexico City government spokesman Iván Escalante said a scientific commission established last week to give more transparency to the Death figures would seek to determine that, even by examining the suspected cases.

Officially, 1,108 people had died from the coronavirus in Mexico City as of Monday. Mexico reported on May 12 353 deaths from coronavirus, its deadliest day.

At the Izaz Cremaciones crematorium in Iztapalapa, the epicenter of the outbreak in Mexico City, black smoke came out of chimneys last week when a coronavirus victim was cremated. The denser smoke was due to the extra layers of plastic wrapped around the body, workers said.

Izaz cremated 239 people in the first 11 days of May, compared to 188 in the entire month of May last year. The increase was due in part to the government advising the cremation of all suspected coronavirus cases.

The company has established 24-hour shifts to operate its two cremation furnaces.

More than a third of Izaz cremations at the beginning of the month were confirmed cases or “probable COVID-19”, according to death certificates from the crematorium registry.

The funeral home J. López García also said that more than a third of the daily cases in the same period were “COVID and / or atypical pneumonia.”

“We had to dial almost seven crematoriums to find a place,” said Francisco Juárez, whose family runs a funeral business across Mexico City and diametrically distant from Izaz Cremaciones.

“Something I have never seen before. Hospitals are full,” he added. “The areas for the bodies are already completely full,” he stressed.

The increase in the demand for funeral services has coincided with the overflow of many public hospitals. As of Monday afternoon, 47 of the 64 hospitals in the Mexico City metropolitan area were full and 13 near the top of their capacity, according to government data.

Figures from the Gayosso Group, which operates 21 funeral homes in 13 cities, also point to an increase in deaths from coronavirus in other parts of the country.

In the northern border cities Tijuana and Mexicali they more than doubled, said Alejandro Sosa, the chain’s director of operations.

Ascencio said he continues to receive calls from people who suspect their relatives have died of the coronavirus. If the number of calls continues to increase, he said, he will not be able to handle them all because the city does not have enough facilities to incinerate the bodies of the victims, he explained.

“Unfortunately there are not enough ovens,” he lamented.

