Funeral records in Mexico suggest that the coronavirus has been more deadly than reported by the Government, reports a report in the New York Times.

In the first week of the end of the National Day of Healthy Distance in Mexico it is presumed that the actual number of deaths by COVID-19 it is higher than that reported by the Federal Government.

In Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico, the employee of a mortuary keeps the death records of all your clients. These records suggest that the coronavirus has been more deadly than reported, says a report in the New York Times.

The death of a man on March 5 from acute lung failure in the Mexican municipality occurred 13 days before the first death by COVID-19 was announced, which casts doubt on whether the pandemic it came sooner than the Federal Government said.

In the Mexico City, the data analyst and Software engineer, Mario Romero Zavala, found 8 thousand additional deaths to those reported in April and May.

Given our study, we can say that all excess mortality is directly attributed to COVID. But there is a big difference: we are seeing a difference of four times between what are the official data of the confirmed cases of COVID of people who died in Mexico City compared to excess mortality in the city, ”says the report.

Additionally, analysts at the University of Washington project that the pandemic could kill up to 45 thousand people in Mexico by the end of the summer.

Another big problem is the celebration -for the moment not allowed- of wakes and funeral rites of people who are victims of coronavirus, an action that could increase infections.

As Mexico reopens, the president’s message is that even if the danger still exists, the worst is over. But the effect may be the opposite: that the worst is yet to come, “concludes the New York Times.

With information from The New York Times