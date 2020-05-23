The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) reported the price of the funeral homes in his Who’s Who in Prices program and highlighted who charges more than others. Read: WhatsApp: How to make video calls with up to 50 people?

The study was carried out in the main cities of the country’s states such as Mexico City, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Baja California, Monterrey, Puebla, Tabasco. These states stand out for the various deaths of COVID-19 that have been registered in them.

Cost of funeral services.

In the average cremation price, the most expensive place was Villahermosa, Tabasco, with a price of $ 23 thousand, 166 pesos. The cheapest in this funeral service was Puebla with a price of $ 12 thousand, 159.

In the average price of the burial service, the state with the most expensive service was Monterrey with an average price of $ 21 thousand, 588 pesos. The cheapest was located in Puebla with $ 9,323 pesos.

In the average prices by city, Profeco found these price results:

In Cancun, Quintana Roo, the average burial price is $ 14 thousand, 920 and the cremation price was 15 thousand 899 pesos.

The funeral home with the most expensive price in both services is Riviera Memorial with $ 39,000,000 pesos for both services.

The cheapest in this city for the burial price is Funeral Home Olmera with a price of $ 9,860 and the cremation price is Funeral Home Villa del Señor with a price of $ 10,000.

In Culiacan, Sinaloa, the average burial price is $ 9 thousand, 896 pesos and cremation is $ 16 thousand, 907.

The most expensive funeral home in that state for burial service is Sedano Funeral Home with a price of $ 20 thousand, 000 pesos and in the cremation service is San Martin Funeral Park with a price of $ 30 thousand, 000 pesos.

The cheapest price in the burial price is for Emali Funeral Home with $ 6,000, and in the cremation price the lowest is for DIF Funeral Services with a price of $ 4,500.

In Guadalajara, Jalisco, the average price for burial is $ 17 thousand, 261 and for cremation it is $ 16 thousand, 829 pesos.

The funeral home with the highest price is Recinto La Esperanza where they charge $ 44,000,000 for both services.

The cheapest price is held by the Monte Los Olivos funeral home with $ 7,400 and at the cremation price is held by Funeraria San Ignacio with $ 6,380.

In Lion, Guanajuato, the average burial price is $ 14 thousand, 294 and the cremation price is $ 16 thousand, 200.

The funeral home with the most expensive price turns out to be Lationamericana Funeral Venue with a price of both services with $ 45 thousand, 900 pesos.

The cheapest price in the burial service is for Capilla Funeral with $ 7,880 and in the cremation service for Funerals Sánchez with a price of $ 8,500.

In MexicaliIn Baja California, the average price for the burial service is $ 17 thousand, 193 and for cremation it is $ 12 thousand, 156.

The funeral home with the highest cost is Gayosso Jardines del Tiempo with a price of $ 33, 0000 in its burial service, and in the cremation service, the highest price is held by El Ángel Funeraria y Parque Memorial with a price of $ 16, 890.

The Funeral Home with the lowest price in the burial service has Santa Elena with $ 7,000 and in the cremation service they have it at the same time as the Jardines del Tiempo Group and Jardin del Paraíso with an equal price of $ 7,000.

It is striking that in this border city there is a great variety of low prices in which a cremation service can be found from $ 4,768 and in the burial service you can find a price of $ 6,200, both at the DIF Funeral Home.

In Monterrey, Nuevo León, the burial service has an average price of $ 20 thousand, 409 and in cremation there is a price of $ 22 thousand, 206 pesos.

The Funeral Home with the highest cost in both services is held by Capilla Benito Flores with a price of $ 48, 000 in the burial price and in the cremation price with $ 48, 138 pesos.

The lowest price in both services is held by Funerales Santa María with an burial price of $ 9,500 and a cremation price of $ 8,500.

In Puebla the average price for the burial price is $ 9,323 and the cremation price is $ 12,159.

The Funeral Home with the highest price is Latin American Funeral Enclosure with a price of $ 23,900 in both services.

In this city you will find the lowest prices compared to other states in its funeral parlors. The lowest price in both services is held by the Eternal Rest Funeral Home with an interment price of $ 3,000 and in the cremation service at $ 6,200.

In Tijuana the average price in the burial price is $ 18 thousand, 726 pesos and the cremation price is $ 17 thousand, 740 pesos. The Funeral Home with the highest price has it Funerals of Baja California with a price of $ 20 thousand, 880 in both funeral services.

In beautiful villa, Tabasco, the average price in the burial service is $ 10, 566 pesos and in the cremation service is $ 23 thousand, 166 pesos.

The most expensive Funeral Home is Memorial Enclosure with an burial price of $ 26,500, and the cremation service has a New Life Funeral Home with a price of $ 26,000, 680 pesos.

At the lowest price in the burial service you have it in both DIF Wake services with an burial price of $ 7,877 and in the cremation service with a price of $ 8,331.

In the Mexico City in its Metropolitan Area the average burial price is $ 10,728 and in cremation it is $ 12, 695.

The Funeral Home with the most expensive cost in the burial service has it Funeral Home Varig with a price of $ 17, 400 and the highest price in cremation is Funeral Home San Miguel with a price of $ 20, 880 pesos.

At the lowest price in the burial service you have it in both DIF Wake services with an burial price of $ 7,877 and in the cremation service with a price of $ 8,317.

In the inspection operation in Mexico City, Profeco carried out 315 verification visits in which 31% of funeral homes were found to be in violation of the Federal Law on Consumer Protection and the suspension of the marketing of the 24th was carried out. % of funeral homes visited.

The agency stresses that neither the CDMX Health Protection Agency nor Profeco can establish rates, rights or fees for cremation services.

