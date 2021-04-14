Funds with returns above 30% in the first quarter: some with cryptocurrencies

Some funds saw double-digit returns during this first quarter of the year, but there is one in particular that stands out, touching almost 95% at the end of March according to Morningstar data.

This fund is the Alcalá Orichalcum Multi-digestion that, if already in 2020 it was the revelation fund, in this first quarter the results catapult it to infinity and beyond. On 2020 ended with a return of 156.96%, having fallen only 9% in 1Q20, recovering in 2Q with a profitability of 14.33%, 5.91% in 3Q and already finished 4Q with a profitability of 133.2%. And it is this fund that begins the year reaching a profitability of 94.65% in 1Q21.

But it seems that the manager was left wanting more and we see a certain one where among the main positions we see various companies related to crypto assets such as Argo Blockchain (a company that, as its name indicates, of blockchain technology and focuses on large-scale cryptocurrency mining) with a weight close to 14%, Galaxy Digital (which operates in digital markets, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology) with a weight of 8.4%, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, with a weight of 6.5%, Bitfarms 5%, and Voyager Digital (crypto asset platform), and Hut 8 Minung Corp (cryptocurrency operator in Canada); we also see some SPAC (special purpuse acquisition companies) such as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities with 2.4%; a call about Micro Strategy (business intelligence and business reporting company); Y technological such as Tencent Holdings and Taiwan Semiconductors.

It is a global mixed fund, which can go from 0% to 100% in fixed income or equities, more flexible than possible. Have a heritage which, unlike its returns, is small and barely exceeds the 10 million euros. He is advised by Diego Bernabéu.

The portfolio has a clear bias to small companies small and micro caps, which represent just over 70%. During the quarter it maintained a 66% by weight in North America, 16% in the United Kingdom and 13% in emerging Asia, among others. Regarding the sectoral exposure, the strong weight in financial services (55%), followed by technology 21%, focused on megatrends.

The fund is not rated by Morningstar, however it stands out among funds with best ranking in Citywire at 1 year, ranked 1st out of 404 comparable funds (EUR flexible mixes), although by standard deviation it is positioned in the tail, with a volatility much higher than the average of its competitors and a not so attractive profitability / risk binomial:

Other funds with returns above 30%

Among these funds are three truly small equity funds, such as Sphere III Global Gradient, with 3.7 million euros and reaching profitability as of 1Q21 of 35.10%. It is followed by another Andbank fund as well, such as Sphere I Value and whose equity is 2.7 million euros and reaches a profitability of 34.95%; and finally another of almost 4 million euros, the fund Altarius PrimeValue, with a profitability of 31%.

Focusing on those with the greatest heritage, starting with Odey Swan I, with 150 million euros of equity and a 30.77% quarterly profitability. The background is a alternative multi-strategy (actually a long / short of equities), managed by Crispin Odey, with a history of more than 5 years, but that nor at 1, 3 or 5 years does it manage to position itself in the first quartile, since only in 2014 and 2018 the fund ended with a positive return, while the rest of the years it has been negative and in the double digits. The fund does not offer an attractive risk / return pairing:

Another fund to highlight, both in the short and long term, is the Schroder ISF Global Energy, with a wealth of the largest so far 323 million dollars, and that in its long history something like the previous one happens, that is, years with double-digit negative returns and that only in 2016 exceeded 40% of positive returns and in 2019 it was practically flat and now in the first quarter reaches 31.25%. Morningstar gives it a star, but with a negative rating. The portfolio is made up of positions such as Repsol (5.9%), Schlumberger (5.5%), BP (4.9%), Devon, Cimarex, among others. Its 10 largest positions represent 44.4% of assets, with a strong concentration in the US and Canada, of more than 65%, but where Spain represents almost 6%.

It is a background with a high volatility and therefore a profitability / risk binomial for a riskier customer profile. At one year the fund is ranked according to Citywire in second position for performance of 12 comparable funds, although by maximum fall it does not compare well, neither at 1, 3 or 5 years. The fund manager is Mark Lacey, who incidentally also runs the Schroder ISF Global Energy Transition fund, a fund launched in mid-2019 and of which Inés del Molino, account director, spoke at the Investment Strategies webinar “La Importance of Sustainable Development in the world of investment ”, with one of the largest assets so far, 1,179 million dollars, and that one year reaches a profitability of almost 70%.

And finally, the background Quadriga Investors Global Allocation, with 27.2 million euros and that achieves profitability 33.3% quarterly managed by Frances Marin Jeremias, is another equity long / short. The fund ranks 2 out of 233 similar funds according to Citywire at one year in terms of profitability, although due to the maximum drop it falls to the fourth quartile. At three and five years, it remains in the first quartile for profitability, with high volatility. Unlike the Odey Swan I fund, this fund achieves positive returns in 4 out of 7 years, and in the years with losses these are less bulky than the Odey.