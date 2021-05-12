funds that look beyond economic recovery

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a manager positioned among the 50 largest globally by assets and with a team of professionals that allows them to have experience in the main asset classes such as: alternative, fixed income, multi-asset, variable income, real estate assets, private markets and quantitative strategies , printing strong environmental, social and governance credentials on them.

Among the Investment Strategies of ASI that it offers to its investors and in which Better performance is expected in the future are those strategies focused on Europe, because European equities have a attractive valuation, supported by a yield “cushion” compared to the German 10-year bond of almost 300 bp considering share buybacks and dividends, and also have a high EYG (of almost 6%).

The prospects to many European companies and sectors is much more attractive than the expected recovery in GDP, as the relationship between European economic growth and stock market performance is not as high as many would expect, since in many sectors it is observed that less than half of the revenue of European companies comes from the European Union, mainly those focused on industry digitization where we can find companies such as Amadeus, SAP, ASML, Experian, among others), those focused on exploiting the demographic changes, where there are companies from both the consumer and pharmaceutical sectors (Unilever, Tecan, Amplifon, Novo Nordisk, etc.), and a boost higher consumption after the liberalization of the confinements where companies like Heineken, Pernod Ricard, Campari or Kerry can be favored, and all of them are European with global businesses and well positioned.

Furthermore, European companies have strengths in terms of leadership in responsible capitalism, not only due to internal issues but also due to greater pressure on ESG aspects, which allows mitigating risks associated with social, environmental and governance events, attracting external flows which will support the multiples to which they are listed.

Regarding the potential impact that the European Recovery Fund could have, the manager comments that he prefers not to alter his portfolio due to events like this, which although it has been good news from the ECB, the arrival of resources is pending and it is better to focus on a portfolio that works by fundamentals and in a more general context for the next few years.

ASI Sicav I – European Equity Fund: According to one of the fund managers Ben Ritchie (Head of European Equities), the shares that make up the fund have greater growth potential, since while nominal GDP growth in Europe is around 3.2% annual, the FCF of the companies that make up the fund have annual growth of 8.4%he and the 10% in revenue.

The investment universe is more than 800 shares, which are excluded according to the analysis carried out by both integrated and fundamental ESG, reaching some 200 actions that are part of a more rigorous review and finally the construction of the portfolio of the fund, made up of some 29 quality and growth positions, characterized by low EBITDA, high ROE (20% average in 5 years vs. 19% of the benchmark), with solid balance sheets (0.9x debt / equity), resilient and high growth.

The purse, whose assets amount to almost 520 million euros, has a clear bias to companies of high capitalization, such as ASML Holdings, Nestle, Prudential or London Stock Exchange, among others. Regarding sectors, the technological, financial and health sectors are the largest weights in absolute and relative terms, while the sectors with the highest underweight are those more cyclical such as basic materials (which has risen 16.1% in the year), energy (10.8% return) and consumer cyclicals (18.5%), which explains that so far this year the fund has lagged far behind its competitors. However, Ben considers that these assets have the risk of new waves of Covid, and prefers to be a little more cautious with these types of assets. However, it is still early in the year and as will be seen below, the fund has consistently positioned itself well relative to competitors and benchmarks. The manager does not try to have a tactical portfolio but a structural and resilient one, adaptable to different scenarios.

In terms of pises, it has an overweight in the Netherlands (c. 13%), although in absolute terms the greatest weight is in the US (24%), but in general we speak of a very balanced portfolio.

The bottom has beaten its benchmark (FTSE World Europe) in different environments in these years, positioning itself in the first positions in the first positions of the first quartile in both the medium and long term. In 2020 it obtained more than 12% of return superior to the index. So far this year, it has reached a profitability at the end of April of 5.89%. Since 2014, it only closed with negative profitability in 2018 (-7.94%), however, it was in the first decile compared to its competitors. It is a fund with 4 stars Morningstar and 5 globes of sustainability (highest Morningstar rating). It is an active management with an active share of 84% and a tracking error of 6%.

Moving on to another segment of the market, that of small-cap companies stands out for a remarkable performance over time, with a historically better performance than the rest of the market. April has been an excellent month for small caps, they rose 5.4% in euros compared to 2.4% for big caps. But even in longer periods, like 1-3 years, the difference is greater than 13bp. These are companies focused mostly on the local market, so an improvement in growth expectations drives this type of company. However, it can also be considered that the volatility It is an element that plays slightly against the small caps, since, in the face of abrupt movements in the market, they tend to suffer more than the larger ones, although there are markets such as Europe or especially emerging markets where the volatility difference is much smaller (almost 1%) between small and large in the last 20 years.

And in this segment ASI stands out for funds such as Aberdeen Standard Sicav II- European Smaller Companies, the Aberdeen Standard Sicav I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies and the Aberdeen Standard Sicav I-North American Smaller Companies, All of them with an outstanding performance but given the opportunity offered by the European market compared to others, both due to valuation (almost at historical lows) and due to the depth and liquidity it offers, we will focus on Aberdeen Standard Sicav II- European Smaller Companies. The small caps are in many times pioneering companies in many areasfrom food delivery to factory automation, with different sources of income to large ones, and that offer a diversification opportunity in a broader portfolio. In addition, the small caps are little covered by analysts, so there are considerable opportunities for well-informed active investors.

It is a fund that invests in small capitalization companies based on a proven process throughout its more than 20 years of history. Andrew Paisley has been the fund manager since 2014, although he has more than 20 years of experience in the analysis and management of small capitalization companies. The manager is supported by a team specialized in geographical areas, but with the same investment process also supported by quantitative tools based on 13 factors and that helps to limit the investment universe. The portfolio is made up of 40-50 positions that stand out for their growth, quality and momentum. The heritage the bottom is greater than the previous one, reaching the more than 1,550 million euros, with a subscription commission of 5% and current expenses of 1.91%.

Performance until the end of March 2021 has been above the sector average and its benchmark index, which has placed it in the first quartile for profitability at 3 and 5 years, and in the second quartile at 1 year. Profitability so far this year is 14.04% at the end of April, having closed the first quarter of 2021 with a performance of 6.41% and positioned in the second quartile. The fund has 4 Morningstar stars and two sustainability globes.

The fund’s return / risk binomial is attractive, with a 3-year volatility of 21.04 and a net return of 13.04% (gross of 15.14%), in addition to a tracking error of 6.83.

Regarding the portfolio, the monthly file shows that the industrial sector is the one with the highest weighting with 37.5% and by country, the United Kingdom represents 32%, followed by Germany 18.9%. Among its top 10 positions, which represent 37% of the portfolio, stand out Intermediate Capital Group with a capitalization of 6.017 million pounds; Finnish retail conglomerate Kesko (with a market capitalization of € 10,060 million); the French Teleperfomance or the German Dermapharm.

And moving on to a thematic background, the Aberdeen Standard Sicav I – Global Innovation Equity, is the reconversion of the previous technology fund, although now with a greater investment spectrum, but maintains the global approach. Invest so much in company stocks with business models that focus on all forms of innovation – secular growth trends with exciting growth potential, such as in other funds.

It does not focus on any particular sector, although technology represents just over 28% of the portfolio, but seeks innovation in all sectors and countries and across the market capitalization spectrum. Other sectors with significant representation in the fund are industrial (17.47%) followed by health care (17.5%) and consumer services (13.6%), with a liquidity of 2%.

Among the main companies are Microsoft, Taiwan Semiconductor, Amazon, Mastercard, NXP Semiconductors, among others. The result of its bottom-up selection is that the US represents just over 43% of the weight in the portfolio, although there are companies from countries such as Israel, Japan and even Brazil. The use of derivatives can be seen in the March tab.

The fund has about $ 411 million heritage invested in around 50 positions, with the aim of outperforming the benchmark MSCI AC World Index (before fees). The fund is positioned at 36 months as the one with the highest profitability of ASI, reaching 91.67%. Since 2016 the fund has achieved positive returns, except in 2018 when it fell 4.71%, although if we consider from the date of transformation of the fund (October 2020) the profitability of class I reached is 12.51% I net of commissions, falling below its profitability objective, although it is still too early to issue an opinion, and we will wait to see how the year ends.

CONCLUSION: ASI’s investment capacity is very competitive. In European stocks and small caps, it shows unique capabilities supported by excellent results. Personally, we bet on the strategies of small companies, we believe there is a significant infra coverage of this type of company due to the cost it implies for many analysis and management houses, which generates attractive opportunities to be exploited and ASI has a very broad team with deep expertise. What’s more, small companies are an important part of the business fabric in Europe as well as other regions, they are generating employment and are showing some resilience to the economic cycle. The results of the fund achieved so far are very satisfactory and consistent, and although this is not indicative of the future, we do consider that a proven investment process and strong teams bode well for positive future results.