Funding for startups so far in 2021 already exceeds that of 2020

Another April 16 and another Entrepreneur’s Day. If 2020 caught the startup community locked up in their homes dealing with the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, this year it has put unmatched numbers on the table. So far in 2021 (and taking into account that April has not ended), entrepreneurship in Spain has broken funding records to startups. Good news after a difficult and uncertain year. Also one more boost to that eternal Startups Law that seems to be coming out soon.

Although 2020 was not bad at all in terms of rounds, at least with respect to other groups of the business fabric, it had some chiaroscuro. The volume of operations increased, while the total amount fell. 26% more in number, but with 21% less in capital according to data from the Bankinter Innovation Foundation. For the annual report of Atómico, a British fund, Spain suffered a fall in investment volume of 56% compared to 2019; In its figures, however, a large number of companies based outside of Spain or already far from the startup concept are left out.

In any case, the reason for these data was focused on the decline of the big rounds, the megawaves, which were thrown aside so that small financing for startups could take center stage. Some of them, closed unexpectedly during confinement as Sync Games, and others taking advantage of the current situation as Factorial. Also adding to this trend was the inclination of funds to protect their technology already in their portfolio. With 2020 such an atypical year, prudence and retreating home was the most sensible thing to do.

But the megawaves did not disappear. They were on the table and more alive than ever. If they were not in 2020, they would see the light in 2021. And so it has been.

Let the money run during 2021

It seemed that the sector was holding its pulse to 2020 to explode in 2021. The last months of 2020 were already pointing to this trend.

Also with data from the Fundación Innovación Bankinter, during the first three months of this year operations worth 1,080.02 million euros have been closed; practically the same as in the whole year 2020 and well above the previous record in amounts for the third quarter of 2018.

Regarding the number of financing operations for startups, the figure drops after the last push in 2020. At which point 114 were achieved compared to 93 operations in the first three months of the year. In fact, if 2020 was characterized by something, it was by that large volume of rounds aimed at seed capital and first series; many of them encouraged by local investors who took the place of international capital.

The international fund has returned strongly and the seed capital has withdrawn for this Entrepreneur’s Day

Now, the international fund has returned with strength and the seed capital has been withdrawn for this Entrepreneur’s Day. Three large operations have occupied the first quarter of the year: Idealista, Wallapop and Job and Talent.

In January and February, Idealista – which was already sold at the end of 2020 – achieved two rounds of 250 and 175 million euros respectively. The real estate portal was already jumping the margins of the investment map in Spain. Also in February, Wallapop woke up after years without being in the wheel of the great rounds. The purchase-sale app raised 157 million to, according to them, continue to deepen the local market and explore the path of monetization. It closed the circle the 100 million of March of Job and Talent that add up to the 88 of January of this same year; undoubtedly one of the most active companies in rounds in recent years.

No, Glovo is not on the list

If there is someone missing from that list, it is undoubtedly the king of startup financing rounds and astronomical amounts: Glovo, with its 450 million euro mega-wave. A Series F that broke records both for the company itself, for the universe of financing rounds in Spain and for this Entrepreneur’s Day. One that will take time to be overtaken by another local technology company and that catapulted the delivery company to the valuation range of more than 1,000 million above Cabify.

The company put aside any trace of doubt regarding its future and that of the sector in Spain. This round materialized just after the announcement of the controversial Rider Law, which would force the guild companies to hire their fleet of delivery men and abandon the autonomous riders system.

Be that as it may, its official date was April 1, so it will enter the route of the second quarter of the year. One that already starts strong from every point and that will not only have an impact on the total in Spain, but also for the European global.

Beyond financing startups, the Startups Law

It is a litany repeated for years in the campaigns for the presidential elections and there is no Entrepreneur Day in which it is not taken into account in addition to financing startups. The eternal promise that, in an unprecedented way, made everyone political parties were aligned in the same idea. How the famous Startups Law would materialize was not entirely clear.

Now, and under the protection of European funds for the recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Pedro Sánchez once again put on the table its intention to materialize the eternal promise. When? That is the big question. The Spanish Association of Startups said that “they were moderately optimistic that the Law would come out this year.” At the moment, and with no news in sight, the intention is that the draft bill be put to the vote “in a few weeks.”

Taxation, the collective’s workhorse, will be the central theme of the future Startups Law

Based on the Spain Entrepreneurial Nation Strategy project, at the moment the only known of the initiative are 50 key measures that seek to position startups as a key element of the economic recovery after the pandemic. Some measures that, although there is no doubt that they want to seek the best for the sector, leave more questions than solutions.

Taxation, the workhorse of the startup collective, will be the central theme of the future Law. Both those that help the creation of companies and those that promote financing for startups. Sure, the one that will get the most problems in negotiations for directly confront some of the ideas of political parties and colors. Effective public purchases, as well as the National Entrepreneurship Office that will assume 60 million euros, falls within the group of those questions that the Government will have to answer.

