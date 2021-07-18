Fundesplai brings its workers closer with NFON’s cloud telephony | News | Communications

Fundesplai is a large entity with more than 6,000 collaborators, offices in Barcelona and Madrid, and 28 facilities scattered throughout the territory. You needed a communications solution that would help integrate your complex organization. The cloud phone system of NFON it gives them the flexibility and dynamism they require.

Since 1996, the Fundación Catalana de l’Esplai has worked to educate children and young people in civic, social and environmental values. This non-profit organization develops a wide range of educational services which include children’s camps, school canteens, extracurricular activities and programs to promote healthy habits among the youngest.

The heart of the entity is Center Esplai, its headquarters located in El Prat de Llobregat since 2007. It is a 10,000 square meter building designed by the prestigious architect Carlos Ferrater that has received several awards for its environmentally sustainable construction. From this headquarters they coordinate Fundesplai’s activities, which take place throughout Spain and practically all of Latin America.

The organization’s organizational structure includes, in addition to the emblematic Barcelona headquarters, an office in Madrid, 28 shelters and camps scattered throughout the territory, as well as 6,000 external collaborators. For this reason, communications play an essential role for the integration and cohesion of Fundesplai.

As explained Xavier Romeu, IT Manager at Fundesplai: “One of our priorities is to provide the necessary means so that our remote workers can access information and resources at any time and place. We want them to feel as if they are at headquarters and having good communications is essential.”

To date, the solution the organization used was to install a telephone switchboard, similar to the one existing in its headquarters, in the different facilities, if the volume of users required it. However, this approach did not satisfy the entity’s objectives in aspects such as costs, flexibility and ease of management. So they became interested in cloud phone systems.

Fundesplai brings its workers closer with NFON’s cloud telephony.Telephony in the cloud without hidden costs

The growth of Fundesplai required an update of its communications system, which took into account the following business priorities of the entity:

-Integrate more closely all your offices, facilities and remote workers.

-Simplify the management of the 250 internal extensions and the 300 own telephone numbers.

-Total flexibility to modify extensions, allowing mobility within the building and having extensions in external facilities.

-Manage telephony as a service, without owned equipment that requires maintenance.

-Access new functionalities, such as a centralized agenda and extensions on the mobile.

-Voice quality superior to the previous fixed telephony solution based on a conventional physical switchboard.

Once they decided that they wanted to renew their switchboard and after learning about the improvements that the change to a virtual switchboard would entail, Fundesplai conducted tests with different providers. However, the first options that they evaluated did not satisfy all the requirements that the entity’s technology department had raised.

This is how Xavier Romeu remembers it: “There were providers that offered us telephony in the cloud, but with a proprietary team housed in our facilities and paying for maintenance. That is not what we wanted, we wanted telephony totally as a service, without having to worry about anything. We do not want to know if there is a server or several behind it, if it works with a cluster … We do not want to go into technical details, we are only interested in making it work ”.

Integration process

Fundesplai works with a technology partner that manages computer security and other aspects of the entity, and when he learned that they had started the selection process to renew their switchboard, he told them about NFON. In order for them to check if it really suited their needs, their partner offered them all kinds of facilities to test the cloud telephony system they were distributing: they configured a test virtual switchboard, left them terminals and taught them how to use the solution.

“We were particularly surprised by the quality of the voice, which is extraordinary”, highlights the Fundesplai IT manager. “We had done some tests with other technologies and the quality was not the same, it did not sound as good as conventional telephony. But with NFON we found that calls sound better than conventional telephony and even mobile telephony ”.

Given the success of the initial test, it launched a first implementation phase equipping its Madrid headquarters with a virtual switchboard from the German firm. The cloud telephony system started operating at the beginning of 2019 and the results were very satisfactory. So Fundesplai decided to implement the NFON cloud telephony system also in its headquarters in Barcelona and in the rest of its facilities located in different parts of Catalonia.

Phone system migration in a weekend

The migration of the Fundesplai phone system was not simple. In addition to the 250 extensions, the entity has almost 300 direct telephone numbers for the facilities and departments, as well as multiple jump groups, operators, DDI, etc. However, with NFON it was enough to configure the PBX in the cloud and connect the new terminals with the preconfigured extensions.

For caution, the migration took place over the weekend, but in the end it was as simple as disconnecting the old switchboard and starting to work with the new one. At all times, the Fundesplai staff had the assistance of NFON and its distributor to resolve any questions that arose: “One of the aspects that most influenced the decision to choose NFON was their support. They were very patient, because we are not a technical organization and our users sometimes need help to learn how to use these new tools. NFON’s assistance is extraordinary: total availability, attentive, polite and friendly staff who perfectly master the solution … Something that we especially appreciate is their sensitivity to understand the things that are really important and to manage them quickly ”, highlights the IT manager of the organization.

“One of the aspects that most influenced the decision to choose NFON was its support”

The implementation process ended at the end of 2019 and currently Fundesplai has a fully operational cloud telephony solution. The entity has been able to do without the old telephone switchboards and their corresponding wiring, in addition to accessing new functionalities.

System flexibility on a day-to-day basis

Now all Fundesplai facilities can have a fixed telephone extension, even if they have few employees or are teleworkers. The entity can also easily enable temporary extensions to continue serving its users, for example, when it holds a convention away from its headquarters. Users no longer have to memorize phone numbers, because they have a phone book with the extensions of the entire organization, in addition to their personal phone book.

When a worker changes jobs, they only have to pick up their terminal and plug it into the phone jack in their new location. They also enjoy the ability to continue using fixed extensions on their mobile devices when they are out of the office.

All these improvements have contributed to bring Fundesplai workers and collaborators closer together, even if they are not physically in the distinctive headquarters of the entity. Now the organization has a communications solution that is consistent with the dynamism of its development and has left behind the increasing costs, limitations and complexities of its previous telephony infrastructure.

As Xavier Romeu concludes: “I definitely recommend NFON’s cloud phone system. I can’t think of a better way to have fixed telephony without worrying about the maintenance of the switchboard or the rest of the technical aspects. Today, it makes no sense to implement any other business communications technology other than the cloud. “