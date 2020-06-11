The foregoing ranges from the market study to define the real estate product and the area where it will be installed, acquisition of the property, definition and size of the project to be developed, financing and raising capital for its construction, divestment of the asset and its transfer of ownership, up to the contribution to a trust and annual financial reports for private and public companies.

CBRE valued more than 4,500 assets with a value of more than 40 million dollars and in the tourism sector it valued around 2,500 million dollars in assets located throughout Mexico:

“This aspect is of great relevance because many of the assets are currently under bank or private financing. This topic is of interest to partners and all those who are involved in the distribution of the profits produced in these assets. It should be noted that Mexican banks have experience and have developed protocols and action measures derived from the impact of the H1N1 influenza in 2009 ”, highlights Ceja.

In addition, the executive considers that there will be an adjustment in the values ​​of the hotels, since the way in which it is analyzed is through the income they generate and, for now, they have been reduced in this aspect.

“Subsequently, hotels will begin to generate income, but they will be below the levels that were presented in 2019. In this sector, the importance of knowing how property values ​​will behave from now on would be extremely important”, accurate.

Long experience in valuation of FIBRAS

Another important sector is the Infrastructure and Real Estate Trusts (FIBRAS), which are vehicles destined to financing for the acquisition and / or construction of real estate, which are intended to lease and manage it.

They were created in 2011 and there are 15 of them focused on the industrial, commercial, office, hotel and mixed-use sectors, and more recently those that have entered the educational sector.