Fundamental support; Czech highlights relationship with Newey

Sergio Pérez knows that to a large extent the successful start to the season of the Red Bull team rests on the work of veteran engineer Adrian Newey, who has also been of great help in adapting to the team with which he won the last Grand Prix of Azerbaijan.

The team principal, Christian Horner, and the sports advisor, Helmut Marko, are two characters that have captured the spotlight, but the good gear of the Austrian team, winner of three races this season, is by Newey.

The 62-year-old Briton is considered by many to be one of the best engineers in Formula 1, with a track record of 10 constructors’ championships since 1992, as well as being the only designer to have won the championship with three teams: Williams, McLaren. and Red Bull.

Checo commented to Grupo Imagen what he has learned from Newey and how it has helped him to join the team that has its headquarters in Milton Keynes, in the United Kingdom.

We know all the history it has and the legend it is. My relationship with him has been very interesting, since I joined the team… Every time he has a chance, he tests our cars and he likes to feel and also have understanding with the drivers, so it is like talking as with another driver. The language you use with him is incredible for me, because he really understands what you are saying, and when you talk to him, you learn a lot about the car, how you have to use it. I think it is one of the key elements in our team, “said the man from Guadalajara.

Pérez, who has shown great solvency and greater control of the RB16B car, commented what it represented to equal the mark of two victories for a Mexican, Pedro Rodríguez, when he was crowned in Azerbaijan, he hopes that the victories with Red Bull will continue to accompany the rest of the season.

What Pedro did will always be in our history, and we have to give him his place forever … I think I’m the only one who can say how difficult and everything it takes to reach this level. It will always have a very large place in the history of our motorsport. It is something that we have to give it its place and I hope it continues to improve to continue achieving victories for my country ”, concluded Checo.

Now Red Bull is concentrating on ending the hegemony of Mercedes, which has dominated the category for seven years, and with the outstanding work of Newey and the good performance at the wheel of Checo Pérez and the Dutchman Max Verstappen they have fueled their hopes for a good year in the top flight after a great start in six races.

