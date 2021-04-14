Fundamental physics overcomes the barrier of gravity

04/14/2021 at 08:00 CEST

German researchers have shown that the fifth state of matter can be achieved in space and also that the waviness of atoms can be measured in microgravity.

They have succeeded in two different experiments: the first to reach the Bose-Einstein condensate aboard a rocket, and now by certifying atomic interferometry in microgravity.

Both advances represent a considerable boost to fundamental physics research, because it overcomes the interference of gravity in the knowledge of the most intricate aspects of matter.

Interferometry is a technique by which waves are superimposed to cause the interference phenomenon: it extracts useful information related to astronomy, fiber optics, quantum mechanics and nuclear physics, among many other possible applications.

Applied to atoms, interferometry uses the wave character of atoms to obtain information, particularly measurements of the gravitational constant, the fine structure constant, or the universality of free fall. It is even believed that it would be used to detect gravitational waves.

Dealing with gravity

Dealing with gravityOne of the problems with these precise measurements is the interference of gravity in the wave processes. For this reason, it is best to conduct these experiments as far away from the earth’s surface as possible.

And now, for the first time, a team of scientists from Germany has succeeded in performing atom interferometry in space, aboard a rocket, at 300 kilometers above the earth’s surface.

The feat has shown that the technological basis for these complicated measurements, so necessary for cutting-edge scientific knowledge, are not only possible on Earth, but also in space. The results are published in Nature Communications.

The scenario where these measurements have been achieved is a probe of the MAIUS-1 mission, launched in January 2017 by a team of researchers from various universities and research centers, led by the Leibniz University of Hannover.

Space mission

Space missionThe MAIUS 1 (Microgravity Matter Wave Interferometry) mission is one of the most complex experiments ever performed on a rocket. And it has not only served to test the interferometry of atoms in microgravity.

During their first flight, which lasted about 15 minutes, the scientists managed four years ago to perform approximately 100 successful experiments with Bose-Einstein condensate. Three years later the International Space Station (ISS) would also achieve it.

The Bose-Einstein condensate, also considered the fifth state of matter (different from the well-known solid, liquid, gas and plasma), is characterized by its borderline behavior: it unfolds between the world governed by classical physics and the quantum universe .

Knowing this ambiguous state of matter helps scientists better understand the most elementary levels of nature, although gravity has always been a problem for measurements.

MAIUS-1 has become the first mission to overcome this difficulty: it has not only generated a Bose-Einstein condensate in space, but also the first mission to certify the validity of atomic interferometry in microgravity.

Related topic: Checkmate the Standard Model that explains the universe

New step

New stepThe certification of atomic interferometry was based on the cooling of the rubidium atoms that is carried out to obtain the fifth state of matter.

Temperature is one of the determining factors for interferometry, because measurements can be made with greater precision and for longer periods at lower temperatures, the researchers note in a statement.

Thanks to this experiment, new studies can be developed aimed at measuring the gravitational field of the Earth, detecting gravitational waves and even a test of the Einstein equivalence principle in microgravity.

The equivalence principle is an essential dimension of Einstein’s theory of general relativity: it indicates that all bodies within the same gravitational field fall with the same acceleration.

The scientific challenge is to check its validity in space, just as the formation of the fifth state of matter in microgravity has been certified.

More rockets

More rocketsFor this, two more rocket launches, MAIUS-2 and MAIUS-3, are planned for 2022 and 2023: in these missions, the team intends to use potassium atoms, in addition to rubidium atoms used in Bose condensate. Einstein, to produce interference patterns.

By comparing the free fall acceleration of the two types of atoms, a test of the equivalence principle can be facilitated with previously unattainable precision, the researchers note.

Carrying out this type of experiment is what BECCAL (Bose Einstein Condensates & Cold Atoms Lab) is also proposing, a multi-user facility to be launched in 2025, capable of conducting experiments with cold and condensed Bose Einstein atoms aboard the International Space Station ( ISS).

The researchers conclude by noting that the experiments carried out on board MAIUS-1, and those to be carried out in the future, constitute an example of the highly active research field of quantum technologies, which also includes developments in the fields of quantum communication, quantum sensors and computing.

Reference

ReferenceUltracold atom interferometry in space. Maike D. Lachmann et al. Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 1317 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21628-z

Top photo: an example of an interference pattern produced by the atomic interferometer. ©: Maike Lachmann, IQO.