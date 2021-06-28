‘Fundación’ will premiere on September 24, 2021, and here is its new teaser trailer to open our mouths

It is probably one of the most anticipated series not only from 2021, but from recent years: the adaptation of the iconic saga ‘Foundation’ by Isaac Asimov It is almost ready for us to see it on Apple TV +.

The Serie It will be released on September 24, 2021, and the new teaser trailer allows to advance some of the scenes that will be part of this promising adaptation.

On September 24, the broadcast of ‘Foundation’ begins

The appetizers are piling up. After the first trailer of ‘Foundation’ that Apple published a few days ago, now This second teaser trailer arrives in which you can see some more images of one of the most anticipated and ambitious series of recent times.

Asimov’s work is undoubtedly one of the most important in the history of science fiction, and it has been tried to take it to the cinema and the television without success: now it will be able to do it finally in the form of series.

‘Foundation’ It can be seen exclusively on Apple TV + from September 24, 2021. More than four years after we learned the first details of this project, we will finally be able to see the result of that effort.

The series will be starring Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llbell or Leah HarveyBehind the scenes, among others, will be David S. Goyer (screenwriter for ‘Batman Begins’) and Josh Friedman (screenwriter for ‘War of the Worlds’). This second trailer is as promising (or more) than the first, and it certainly leaves us looking forward to September 24th.