Fundación Hesta renews its sponsorship with Menorca

06/15/2021 at 7:42 PM CEST

Fundación Hestia will continue as the main sponsor of Club Bàsquet Menorca. The entity specialized in the protection of vulnerable people, innovation and awareness in the social and mental health field, and The Menorcan club have opted to give continuity to the collaboration started in the 2018-2019 season and to the #MatealEstigma to which the sponsorship is linked.

The renovation is a boost to the sports and social project that the Menorca Basketball Club has designed for the next four years. A cycle in which the Hestia Menorca, in addition to advancing in the sports field, intends to consolidate its institutional structure and its social involvement, deepening the training of boys and girls, and young people.

It is precisely in this last area, in which the collaboration between the Club and the Hestia Foundation is the closest, that will continue with its awareness-raising and integration efforts in the field of mental health through the #MatealEstigma and its new project, COpizza della Fondazione, whose commercial deployment has recently started in Menorca.

From the Hestia Foundation they explain that “Despite the impact of the pandemic, in the three shared seasons, progress has been made in the message of the joint project that links physical activity and mental health, making visible the stigma suffered by people with mental illness, incorporating them as public in parties and in different activities. Fundación Hestia continues to bet on Hestia Menorca as a speaker of this reality and help us to take on new challenges, such as COpizza, while consolidating itself as a benchmark for national basketball & rdquor;

“Across the board, I always think about fellow travelers and I think we can continue to have a good symbiosis. The renewal of the sponsorship is fantastic for what the Foundation and the Club represent. I am proud, happy and we cannot help but celebrate because I cannot imagine a better company. Since the Foundation appeared, it was like closing a circle, it gives us positivity, serenity, enthusiasm and the responsibility to improve because with them, the better we do it, the better for society & rdquor ;, said Oriol Segura, president of the Menorca Basketball Club.