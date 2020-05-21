The Arias Foundation for Peace and Human Progress based in Costa Rica denounced that the Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo regime “is taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to provoke a genocide driven by criminal negligence,” according to the Costa Rican newspaper La Nation.

The Arias Foundation for Peace and Human Progress carried out a discussion called Does the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo use Covid-19 as an instrument of extermination in Nicaragua ?, in which Lina Barrantes Castegnaro, director of the Arias Foundation participated , the Costa Rican epidemiologist Yayo Vicente, the human rights expert Francisco Aguilar and the Nicaraguan sociologist in exile, Elvira Cuadra.

Lina Barrantes Castegnaro, director of the Arias Foundation, called on the international community to take measures to protect the civilian population and not turn a deaf ear to a real tragedy that will cause thousands of deaths in a few months.

Barrantes Castegnaro noted that “President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo received the pandemic saying that the country’s borders were armored by divine protection. To show this shield, they called festivals, popular festivals, demonstrations, and tourists, ”according to the Costa Rican political news portal ElMundo.cr.

“The result of their actions is that it is estimated that they will die, according to the projections of this morning exposed by the epidemiologist Yayo Vicente, 265 thousand Nicaraguans,” stressed the director of the Arias Foundation.

Cuadra for his part, showed how the trivialization of death has become a strategy of political control, an evident necropolitics. He indicated that “they force health personnel not to protect themselves, not to wear masks, gowns or any type of protective equipment, which has caused an increase in the spread of health professionals and even their death,” El Mundo cites. .Cr

“Right now, when in Nicaragua there is an increase in the contagion curve, a large number of health personnel are infected or have died and they do not say so,” denounced the Nicaraguan sociologist.

