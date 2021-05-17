Fund managers become selective in emerging markets

(Bloomberg) – Investors in emerging markets are becoming more selective as the rally in everything over the past year fades under the weight of higher inflation expectations.

Exposure to US growth and the impact of rising commodity prices are among the criteria used by fund managers, from JPMorgan Asset Management to State Street Corp. Mexico, South Africa and Taiwan are among the top options, as companies reduce their bullish bets on developing country assets, according to recent polls.

“There is still significant scope to generate returns within emerging markets as long as investors are able to differentiate,” said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Investor enthusiasm for emerging market assets has waned this year as COVID-19 contagions spread through nations such as India and Brazil as Treasury yields rise amid mounting pressures from prices. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is down nearly 10% from its mid-February high and the Bloomberg Barclays EM Local Currency Government Bond Index is down 1.6% from its January high.

Exposure to USA

With the strong recovery in the world’s largest economy that will drive global growth this year, investors are looking for ways to capitalize on that trend.

This makes Mexican, Taiwanese and South Korean stocks attractive due to their strong ties to the US, said Shaniel Ramjee, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London, who helps manage $ 252 billion.

The benchmark index of Mexican stocks is up 12% this year, easily outpacing the 1% rise in MSCI’s index of developing country stocks. South Korean and Taiwanese equivalents are also outperforming, though the latter saw a sharp sell-off last week amid jitters over a Covid-19 outbreak and soaring tech stock prices.

Rise in raw materials

The connection to commodity prices is also boosting the Mexican peso, said Emily Weis, a macro strategist at State Street in Boston. A combination of stimulus measures, the application of vaccines and tight supplies has propelled everything from copper to lumber to iron ore to multi-year highs or records.

“The improvement in commodity prices continues to be a positive factor for emerging market currencies due to the large percentage of exports,” Weis said.

The Russian ruble and the South African rand will also benefit from the rally in commodities, according to Ramjee de Pictet. The rand is the best emerging market currency so far this year, thanks in part to South African exports of metals such as platinum and iron ore, while the ruble has benefited from Russia’s exposure to oil.

But perhaps nowhere is the power of the commodity boom seen more than in Brazil, where soybean and iron ore exports have boosted the real.

Other nations have not been so lucky. Currencies in Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Turkey, countries with some of the largest increases in COVID-19 infections globally, are among the worst performers in emerging markets this year.

Yields rebound

Some investors say they are sticking with local currency-denominated bonds, which may be more insulated from US monetary policy.

“Local markets are becoming more attractive,” said Shamaila Khan, head of emerging markets debt at AllianceBernstein in New York, highlighting local South African, Russian and Mexican bonds among the most attractive. “Selectively, we are finding value.”

Election in Chile

Chilean assets plummeted after the ruling coalition suffered a crushing electoral defeat that will leave the drafting of a new constitution largely in the hands of the more left-wing parties. The composition of the assembly could make it difficult to veto important changes to the Magna Carta, as independents and left-wing opposition parties will have more influence.

The yield on the nation’s 2050 dollar bond was up nearly 8 basis points to 3.49% as of 10:21 am ET. Meanwhile, the currency sank as much as 2.2% as investors quickly adjusted their positions to account for mounting political uncertainty.

Original Note: Money Managers Say It’s Time to Get Picky in Emerging Markets

© 2021 Bloomberg LP