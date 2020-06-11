Mexico, Jun 11 . .- Multiple members and organizations of the Mexican film industry, among which are Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro or Salma Hayek presented this Thursday the Siphonophore fund, through which they seek to help the most fragile workers in this field.

With this "audiovisual emergency fund", which has 10 million pesos (about US $ 443,000) at the moment, the technical and manual workers of the cinema who have been affected by the contingency derived from coronavirus.

“This fund is a marine organism that is made up of many organisms that inhabit the bottom but produce their light and each one has its functions. This is born as an act of solidarity for the most vulnerable, with lower wages, older age or problems of This is to show the power of the union “, expressed the director of films like” Loves dogs “(2000) or” The Revenant “(2015).

Sifonóforo works in collaboration of the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC), whose website is the place where the information is located and where workers can apply for a grant of $ 20,000 pesos (about US $ 900).

Mónica Lozano, president of AMACC, explained that Sifonóforo is a “solidarity and collective initiative” that was born as a consequence of the “whirlwind of uncertainty, concern and anguish” that the coronavirus has meant in recent months.

“All the activity has stopped, the filming and projects are uncertain and the date of return to full film activity is still far away. No one knows what will happen,” he said.

In a very complex context for all economic sectors, cinema has been one of the disadvantaged and, with the uncertainty of not knowing when it will be possible to return to the projection rooms or resume filming, it was urgent, they explained, to give support to those who have put all the meat on the grill for years so that Mexican cinema is of quality.

And it is that, according to data from the National Chamber of Cinematography (Canacine) provided by Inna Payán, representative of independent producers involved in the project, cinema is a very strong sector in Mexico that benefits not only socially and culturally, but also economically to the country.

In 2019, 216 feature films and at least 49 series were made in Mexico, the highest number since there is a record, and in 2018 the industry generated 30,946 jobs, which means an increase of 37% compared to 2010, Payán explained.

“This pause endangers this tribe of gypsies that we are, an industry on which 30,000 people depend. (…) It is a small attempt because the problem is so great that we can hardly attend to it. The fund will be open to that more colleagues can participate and put money while the work does not return. For many it is unsustainable, “finished Iñárritu.

