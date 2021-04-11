Funchal optimizes citizen service with Mitel | News | Communications

The Funchal Town Hall has selected My phoneto implement a solution contact center to give technological support to its initiative to transform the service to the citizen of the capital of Madeira.

The adoption of a new communications solution arose from the objective of the Madeira capital city council of improve relations with citizens. The opening of the Citizen’s Office in 2017 was one of the most visible elements of the plan, in which the new proposal was the perfect complement to obtain a closer, more efficient and multi-channel relationship with neighbors. A plan that also plans to launch new online services in the near future.

The Funchal City Council already had Mitel technology for its voice communication systems through various platforms MiVoice 5000 deployed in a network and with centralization of resources. To reinforce the attention to citizens, and after examining the different technologies and solutions present in the market, the city council once again trusted Mitel for its contact center with MiContact Center Business.

Funchal optimizes citizen service with Mitel.

This new contact center platform has allowed to close the year 2020 with more than 130,000 effective calls and a increased satisfaction rates for service levels above 90%. For municipal contact center agents, the solution is safe, efficient, and actively promotes productivity. In addition, it allows scale up to 200 concurrent omnichannel agents, and supports voice communications interchangeably, WebRTC, email, webchat, fax and social networks.

From the residents’ perspective, the solution has allowed greater and almost permanent proximity to municipal services. With a direct impact on your daily life, the manufacturer’s solution enables a greater interconnection with the Funchal Alert platform, created by the municipality for the management of problems and incidents, and the rapid response in solving these problems.

“We are very satisfied with the solution implemented in the municipality and also with the willingness that Mitel has shown to satisfy the wishes of the municipality with regard to the platform. Mitel has always responded to our requests with a view to improving the solution, always satisfying our needs ”, says César Rosa, director of the Human Resources and Administrative Modernization department of the Funchal City Council.

“With Mitel, simplicity meets the reliability of an all-in-one communications system,” says Rodrigo González, Iberia Country Manager at Mitel. “In an increasingly digital world, citizens want to contact public administrations through the channels available in society. The step taken by the Funchal City Council with Mitel is a clear message of willingness to serve, care for the citizen and concern for an efficient use of public resources ”.