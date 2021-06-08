Funboy’s New Multi-Person Pool Float Is Perfect for Summer Fun

If there’s one thing Funboy knows how to do, it’s how to make fun pool floats that make a statement on the water. The latest one reminds us why disco balls had their heyday in the ’70s and’ 80s. Prepare to get groovy this summer with the new inflatable Disco Dome!

Bigger is certainly better when it comes to pool floats, and this one can hold up to four adults. It’s about 8.3 feet in diameter and 5.8 feet tall, so you’ll stand out on the lake or river. The design is what makes it fun and worthy of gracing your pool this summer. It’s mostly light green, but features tropical leaf designs in the interior and pink blocking around the mesh foot bath in the center. The design is patent-pending, just so you know how original this inflatable is.

To make your time in the sun even better, the Disco Dome has four built-in cup holders and four pillow backrests. Four inflatable pieces go to the top of the float and provide a canopy to stay out of the sun, and that’s where the disco ball comes in. It’s green and pink to match the float and hangs down to really get the party started. The only thing is that the Disco Beach Ball sold separately. However, the first 100 people who buy the Disco Dome (it just launched on June 7) will get the $ 25 inflatable disco ball for free!

You can snag this summer-ready pool float on Funboy’s website for $ 299. We ought to know that picking out just one giant pool float to invest in for the season is no easy task, but if you want something new, eye-catching, and sure to be used a lot, then this is a great option.

