fun design and now half price

Satisfyer Penguin, another bestseller – Photo: Amazon.ca

Yes, Satisfyer’s Pro 2 may be all the eyes right now, but it is by no means the only model that you can find in the catalog of the famous brand of sexual stimulators. We have a clear example of this with the so-called Penguin, a team that is also becoming famous, that remembers a penguin by its design (isn’t it great to put a touch of humor?) and that now has a discount of those that are difficult to reject: no less than 51%.

Satisfyer Penguin, another option to consider

As we said, although the Pro 2 has become very popular lately, it is not the only option that you have at your fingertips to enjoy or give away from the famous company. The Penguin model is equally famous (in view it is due to the thousands and thousands of positive comments that it accumulates in Amazon Mexico), and the best of all is that it sports a very differentiating and original design to which it owes its name, to which not even the bow tie is missing.

Beyond aesthetics, yes, the important thing here is that we once again have functions designed for the enjoyment of women such as air pulse technology, using non-contact pressure waves, to provide suction and pulsation sensations and up to 11 intensities different so that each person can adapt them according to their tastes and needs.

Satisfyer Penguin and its original design- Photo: Amazon.ca

Perfect for the bathtub

It is also a product silent (not all are, so the discretion offered by Satisfyer is appreciated) and has a rating of impermeability IPX7 (it can withstand up to 1 meter in depth for a maximum of 30 minutes of use), making this equipment a perfect companion for the shower or bath.

It has a lithium-ion battery that is recharged by USB Cable (magnetic, by the way), it is easy to clean and guarantees to be respectful with the skin thanks to its silicone coating. Its shape is also quite ergonomic and comfortable to hold and as for the controls, they are very easy to use, so much so that the manufacturer even points out this model as the ideal one for beginners. What else to ask for?

The Satisfyer Penguin has it all – Photo: Amazon.ca

Now with a discount

Well, we can ask for something more from this team: a discount as good as the one that looks at the moment in Amazon Mexico. And is that the Satisfyer Penguin, whose official cost is $ 1,503 pesos is now with a 51% discount, which leaves it at a price that is impossible to refuse.

If you still haven’t decided to give such a device a try, this is the signal you’ve been waiting for. Treat yourself (pun intended) and get it before the discount ends.

