Cauliflower is a truly versatile vegetable. Undoubtedly, it can be used in any dish, it gives a delicious flavor and gives many benefits to the health of the human body. See how to prepare it in the form of croquettes, to suck your fingers!

June 27, 2020

The cauliflower It is one of many cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, and kale, and is named for its cruciform stems. It can be white, purple, green or pale orange, characterized by being a versatile ingredient to be used raw in different recipes.

This vegetable has a pleasant, fresh and very crisp flavor. One of its best nutritional aspects is the high daily value of vitamin C it offers in a single serving. Cauliflower is also a good source of vitamin K, protein, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, magnesium and match, and is a very good source of fiber, vitamin B6, folic acid, pantothenic acid, 303 milligrams of potassium, and manganese.

Incorporate cauliflower in your daily diet and you will get many health benefits.

In this opportunity, we will cook broccoli croquettes, a simple preparation, but with a very rich result, ideal for an express lunch or dinner, in case you do not have much time for work or study. Let’s do it!

Ingredients

1 cauliflower of just over 1 pound (half kg) 3/4 cup of oat flakes (200 gr.) 3/4 cup of water, or slightly less, to hydrate (150 gr) 1 large onion 5-6 tomatoes dried, (I bought them in carrefour) 1 handful of sliced ​​olives 3 cloves of grated garlic 2 cm of fresh ginger, grated (to taste) Chopped parsley, sweet and sour paprika, oregano, cumin powder Sesame seeds for breadcrumbs or breadcrumbs Dinner It is ready with these rich and simple cauliflower croquettes.

Preparation

First we cut the dry tomato and put to hydrate together with the oats until everything is almost covered. We cook the cauliflower steamed, so it will have good and better consistency for the dough of the croquettes. Besides, fry the onion, minced garlic, grated ginger and a little pepper. When the cauliflower is tender, we mash it with a pestle or with a fork and add it to the sauce with paprika, parsley, cumin powder, mix everything and season to taste. We return to the bowl with the oats and the tomatoes that will have already absorbed the water. Drain them if necessary and add them to the cauliflower sauce. We cook without stopping to move, over medium heat with a wooden spoon. We rectify salt and add some species if necessary, they can add a little turmeric and more bittersweet paprika. Let cool to manipulate the dough. The recommendation here is to leave it in the fridge for several hours or an entire night. Besides, we put enough sesame seeds in a bowl. When the dough is cold, we form the croquettes and bread them only with breadcrumbs or some other breadcrumbs to taste. After this, they can be fried or baked in the oven (recommended) until golden. Ready!