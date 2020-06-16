This means the truck will go on sale when other manufacturers’ electric models are already on the road

Ford has been giving a lot to talk about with all of its new models, its technology, its Ford Bronco and also with its promise of a fully electric F-150 (EV).

The promise of the all-electric pickup appears to go on sale in mid-2022, which is expected to be the most important year for the launch of new vehicles in decades, according to a new study. Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

For this year Ford is expected to show a hybrid F-150 later this summer along with the new version of the standard version of the internal combustion engine.

This means that the truck will go on sale when other manufacturers’ electric models are already on the road. Trucks like Tesla’s Cybertruck and General Motors’ Hummer EV are announced to leave in late 2021. The Rivian EV after the production delay by COVID-19 is planning to send its first electric trucks to early 2021.

This does not mean that Ford is behind, the F-150 is boosting its electric vehicle strength. The manufacturer already has major EV models like the Mach-E that will be launched later this year.

