Full WWE SmackDown video from April 10

Here we leave you the full video of the Friday program of WWE SmackDown that the company has uploaded to your YouTube account. We do not know how long this will last but we already saw on the previous occasion that the company did not broadcast on any channel in Spain that also let us see the complete events on its YouTube channel.

For this show we had announced the rematch match for the titles of female couples between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross against The Kabuki Warriorsas well as the first appearance of Braun Strowman as Universal Champion of the company.

