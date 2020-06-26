Updated on 06/25/2020 at 6:32 PM

After a long wait, the players from Lima AllianceAs well as all the staff working in the club today had samples taken to carry out the molecular tests for COVID-19, an essential requirement for the restart of training. The day was held in three groups, in order to avoid crowds, at the Esther Grande sports complex in Bentín.

By He was able to know that this afternoon began with the taking of samples from the PCR tests (or molecular tests). The first group was headed by Gustavo Zevallos, as well as all administrative staff. They also reached Lurín Daniel Ahmed, players, physical therapists, club medical staff, props and more.

It is important to note that the tests were carried out with club resources, since, as stated for By the sports director of Lima Alliance, Victor Hugo Marulanda, not agreeing with « requests for a document that must be sworn by our manager […], It was assumed by us in the direction of respect for people who have been accompanying us for a long time, in matters of television and marketing. «

Test results would be in approximately 72 hours. However, training is still scheduled for early July, so the players and the technical team must remain completely isolated, so as not to put the squad at risk.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that the ‘commander’ Mario Salas His quarantine period will end on Wednesday, July 1, after his arrival from Chile on Thursday, June 18. This means that it would be present at the restart of the practices, in case everything is in order.

Lima Alliance he has a big debt with the fans. With only seven points in the standings, the intimates will seek to return to the path of victory and thus fight for the title at the end of the year. He should not forget his participation in the Copa Libertadores, where he has not managed to add wins for several games.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Coronavirus: Jeffeson Farfán’s Lokomotiv decides to isolate itself for fear of COVID-19 | VIDEO

IT MAY INTEREST YOU