Full schedule confirmed for Bellator 260 fights on Friday, June 11 at 9 p.m. live on Showtime

LOS ANGELES – BELLATOR MMA has confirmed the full fight card for BELLATOR MMA 260: Lima vs. Amosov on Friday, June 11 from the Mohegan Sun Arena. This event will mark the first time there will be fans in the stands at a BELLATOR event since the pandemic began and will be broadcast LIVE on SHOWTIME beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Brazilian Douglas Lima (32-8) is king of BELLATOR’s 170-pound division and returns to the welterweight division to put his title on the line against undefeated and ranked number one Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) in a must see main event.

The BELLATOR 260 main card on SHOWTIME is packed with action, including a 175-pound contract weight co-main event between legendary welterweight and ranked No. 6 Paul Daley (43-17-2) against a stormy No. 3 Jason Jackson (14-4). Additionally, the featherweight will feature a standout fight between powerhouse No. 6 ranked Aaron Pico (7-3) versus Britain’s Aiden Lee (9-4) and another welterweight contest between Demarques Jackson (11-5) and Mark. Lemminger (9-0, 1 NC). The brand new recently announced fifth fight to complete the main card will be between No. 10 ranked Vanessa Porto (5-3) and outgoing Pitbull Brothers star Ilara Joanne (9-5) in a 128-pound contract fight.

The undercard is now complete with six impressive fights, including the standout featherweight battle between ranked No. 9 Tywan Claxton (6-2) and undefeated Justin Gonzales (11-0), who will be making his BELLATOR debut. . Meanwhile, hometown hero and fan favorite Nick Newell (16-3) is ready to face off with Bobby King (9-3) in a lightweight contest, and phenomenal 20-year-old prodigy Lucas Brennan (4-0) is gearing up for a 150-pound contract clash against Matthew Skibicki (4-3). In addition, two-time All-American of American college wrestling Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) will face a welterweight who has yet to know defeat as Levan Chokheli (9-0, 1 NC) to crown this great card. preliminary.

All preliminary fights for BELLATOR 260 kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT broadcast on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and on Pluto TV.

As part of the launch of BELLATOR MMA on SHOWTIME, the network is offering a special promotion with a 30-day free trial of SHOWTIME, followed by a discounted monthly subscription of $ 4.99 per month for the next six months. Enrollment is open at SHO.com/BellatorMMA. Those who subscribe will be provided with two premier BELLATOR MMA events per month throughout 2021 and beyond, with all events going live at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT wherever SHOWTIME services are available.

The full list of fights is below:

BELLATOR MMA 260 Main Card: Lima vs. Amosov:

Friday, June 11 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

World Welterweight Title Main Event: c-Douglas Lima (32-8) vs. # 1-Yaroslav Amosov (25-0)

175-pound Contract Weight Main Event: # 6-Paul Daley (43-17-2) vs. # 3-Jason Jackson (14-4)

Featherweight Fight: # 6-Aaron Pico (7-3) vs. Aiden Lee (9-4)

128-pound Contract Weight Fight: # 10-Vanessa Porto (22-9) vs. Ilara Joanne (9-5)

Welterweight fight: Demarques Jackson (11-5) vs. Mark Lemminger (11-3)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Welterweight fight: Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) vs. Levan Chokheli (9-0, 1 NC)

Featherweight Fight: # 9-Tywan Claxton (6-2) vs. Justin Gonzales (11-0)

Lightweight Fight: Nick Newell (16-3) vs. Bobby King (9-3)

150-pound Contract Weight Fight: Lucas Brennan (4-0) vs. Matthew Skibicki (4-3)

Featherweight Fight: # 8-Amanda Bell (7-7) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Alex Polizzi (7-1) vs. Gustavo Trujillo (3-1)