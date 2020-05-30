Trump definitively breaks with the World Health Organization of the UN, months ago the US withheld his contributions. He accuses China of controlling the WHO “data-medium-file =” https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/trump_OMS.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/trump_OMS.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262697” src = “https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/trump_OMS.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Trump breaks up with OMS / PHOTO: Gage Skidmore “width =” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/trump_OMS.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https : //i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/trump_OMS.jpg? resize = 300% 2C150 & ssl = 1,300w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / trump_OMS.jpg? resize = 768% 2C384 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/trump_OMS.jpg ? resize = 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

At a press conference Trump launched the same against China that against the protests in Minneapolis and even threatened to militarize that city.

Among the various positions of force taken by the current president of the largest nation in the world is the break with the United Nations agency in charge of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The facts after a long dispute by the President of the United States who does not believe in science and maintains a permanent confrontation with China.

The friction of the Trump administration against WHO did not start with the coronavirus, they are long-standing.

However, today, in the midst of the pandemic, his retirement and the cessation of relations are announced.

Donald Trump announced this Friday that the relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) is ‘terminated’.

At a press conference Trump reported that the relationship with the organism ends immediately.

It’s about the rupture with the international organizations in charge of facing the pandemic with the United States.

– “China controls the WHO and deceives the world with the coronavirus,” said the US president.

Trump charged that “China instigated a global pandemic by allowing the coronavirus to spread” around the world.

– “Countless lives have been taken” and Economic difficulties have been imposed on many, “he said.

Says China scam

Among his statements of confrontation, the President of the United States accused China of fraud, in a new front against the Asian nation.

He indicated that he will order a working group of the US Presidency. which addresses financial markets to investigate as China has cheated the United States for decades.

– (China)…, it raided our factories and displaced our jobs »– He sentenced, in his well-known nationalist and challenging tone.

They break the WHO

Months ago the us administration le withdrew all financial support received by the Health agency.

Among the accusations Trump commented that The WHO allowed thousands of people to travel around the world despite the risk of contagion from the coronavirus.

Breaking off

– «Because they have not carried out the requested and much-needed reforms»

“…, we will end our relationship with the World Health Organization …

“… and we will redirect those funds to other urgent and global world public health needs”: Trump

Anti-terrorist ‘Predator drone’ denounced over Minneapolis after protest

Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounced flights of drones used in antiterrorist actions in the face of protests for the murder of George Floyd

Now @VICE reporting that @CBP is sending predator drones over #GeorgeFloyd protests in Minneapolis.

This is what happens when leaders sign blank check after blank check to militarize police, CBP, etc while letting violence go unchecked.

We need answers. And we need to defund. https://t.co/tfBZFRNI9G

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 29, 2020

Protests in Minneapolis intensify over murder of George Floyd

May 28, 2020. Clashes, personal protests, on social media, and even fires in the northern United States over the murder of Floyd by the police

#BlackLivesMatter

Last night the Minneapolis police station burned down, people demonstrated for the murder of George Floyd by the police. “Those are not the ways to protest,” many would say. Of course there are ways to protest why it is the only way we make ourselves heard. pic.twitter.com/6pjVPzDNFF

– x (@mxfhersoto) May 28, 2020

Fires

In the midst of the fires and violent acts that took place at night, a man died from a bullet impact in the area where the protests took place.

In this regard, the police reported that they arrested a suspect.

In other parts of the city, such as the place where Monday occurred Following Floyd’s arrest, protesters peacefully rallied to demand “justice.”

→ I open thread about some of the thousands of cases of black people wrongfully killed 」 Don’t forget your faces. Don’t forget your names. Please if you see this, support giving rt or quoting #BlackLivesMatter PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO NOT BREAK THREAD. # BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/clmtysmu6R – Carlos ,, (@asyouburn) May 28, 2020

Video

A video of a passerby taken on Monday showed Floyd handcuffed, breathless, with a policeman pressing his knee to the neck.

This after stopping him for supposedly use a counterfeit $ 20 bill to make a purchase.

In 1944, George Junius Stinney, just 14 years old, was sentenced to the electric chair for an alleged murder. In 2014 it was proven that he had been innocent, and purposely blamed. He had a whole life ahead of him and it was simply taken from him. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/QSmLJ2SEue – ; 🥀 -2 (@Ana_veluv) May 28, 2020

According to the images, after several minutes under the policeman’s knee, Floyd remains immobile and is transferred to the hospital where they declared his death.