Full of negatives at the close of the Southeast Asian stock markets

Bangkok, May 3 (EFE) .- Southeast Asian stock markets closed the day with losses in all trading floors on Monday due to the economic uncertainty caused by the latest outbreak of covid-19 in several countries in the region.

The Stock Exchanges of Vietnam and Thailand remained closed for a local holiday.

In Singapore, the Stock Exchange of the city-state subtracted 33.51 points, 1.04 percent, and the Straits Times composite indicator remained at 3,184.76 units.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange fell 10.92 points, or 0.68 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,590.73 units.

In Indonesia, the Jakarta stock fell 43.02 integers, 0.72 percent, and the JCI index ended with 5,952.60 units.

In the Philippines, the Manila Stock Exchange fell by 1.59 integers, down 0.03 percent, and the PSEi composite index ended at 6,369.28 points.

