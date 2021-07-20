Full of kisses! Galilea Montijo models outfit on the beach | Instagram

A flirtatious outfit by Galilea Montijo in two pieces was one of the reasons why the “Today’s driver“made the eyes turn, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres reappears from the beach and upholstered in Kisses.

Galilea Montijo’s silhouette made of “Latingal boutique“his ally and accomplice in a new session in which his figure with a flirty two-piece outfit starring several kisses on a postcard, in which”Gali“appears hidden between the rocks and the sea.

The charismatic “tapathy“, is characterized by having an enviable silhouette and beauty that were captured through the camera, Galilea MontijoHe has worked very hard to take care of his figure and this postcard was the key to that.

It was on this occasion that the new owner of the recently opened boutique “Latingal” chose one of the outfits from her summer collections to stand out in one of the last photos she shared on her Instagram account and it was the beautiful 48-year-old driver who confirmed it.

A set on a white background of two pieces, which are printed with several red lips, uncovered some of the areas of the silhouette of the imposing driver who always gives something to talk about with each of her looks.

With a label, “Montijo”, he gave all the credit of his beautiful outfit to his new clothing brand and it did not take long for his loyal fans to react, including some of his co-workers.

Laura Bozzo is one of the first to react, “Wowww”, she exclaimed in surprise along with several fire emojis.

It was Raúl “El Negro” Araiza who wrote “Sister calm down”, which was accompanied by many llama emojis. While Jimena Longoria wrote … “You explain to me.”

Likewise, Aldo Rendón, Bárbara de Regil, and the Latingal boutique account, reacted to the publication of the endearing presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” and Vida Tv “.

If the “cheerleader” of Las Estrellas, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, enjoys something, it is being able to escape for a few moments to the beach to be able to show off her charms in a beautiful session, something that her fans and followers undoubtedly thank her for.

Bella, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘Beauty we love you’, were some of the comments from her loyal followers.

It was a few weeks ago that the “Tv girl” finally made one of her big dreams come true, running a clothing store since she maintains a special and affectionate bond with the world of fashion.

At first, “Latingal boutique” emerged as a project that the “model” and “television actress”, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, maintained with online sales, however, now, together with her new partner, Claudia Troyo, the actress of “El Premio Mayor” and series like “Marry me, my love” opened their first physical store.

Latingal boutique can be found in the emblematic mall, mundo E, which is located in Ciudad Satélite, at number 1007, Perif. Blvd. Manuel Ávila Camacho, Hab Jardines de Santa Mónica 54055, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mex.

The opening hours are from 11:00 AM to 08:00 PM and if you live outside the republic they also carry out “Shipments to all of Mexico”, specify the establishment’s Instagram account.