Full House sale signal is activated in Morgan Stanley in Europe

Complete sell signal on our market timing indicators. For only the fifth time in more than 30 years, each of our time-to-market indicators gives a sell signal at the same time. The only time equities have risen after a full sell signal was in February 2017, when a strong recovery in earnings per share and inflows of European funds prevented us from being overly pessimistic. Although we see a more complicated risk-reward for equities globally, we see many similarities between the signal now and in 2017, and we maintain our view that there is a compelling case for Europe to outperform its global peers.

As they see dangerous signal activated, historically it works quite well:

The only time equities have risen after a full sell signal was on Feb-17. The previous times we have seen a full sell signal were Mar-90, May-92, Jun-07 and Feb-17. In the 6 months after the sell signal, the MSCI Europe has fallen an average of 6%. The only time equities subsequently rose was in 2017. Already in 2017, we remained constructive despite the signal given i) strong EPS growth, ii) an early-cycle environment iii) inflows of the EU, iv) the low sentiment and v) the increase of mergers and acquisitions. Sentiment metrics may seem higher than in 2017, but many of those factors still apply today. Although we see a more complicated risk-reward relationship for equities globally, we maintain our view that there is a compelling case for Europe to outperform its global peers.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/we-took-out-june-2007-highs-morgan-stanleys-sell-signal-just-hit-all-time-high

As we can see, Morgan Stanley analysts believe that this time the signal will not work, after the failure of 2017, they think the situation is similar.

But now comes the most interesting. What they make clear is that behind these signals, cyclicals do much worse than defensive ones and 2017 was no exception. See this quote from the paper:

The full sell signal has been a negative catalyst for cyclicals… Chart 3 shows the relative performance of cyclicals versus defensive ones after a full sell signal on our market timing indicators. Perhaps not surprisingly, given the poor market performance, cyclicals have struggled. In the 6 months after the initial four full sell signals, cyclicals have struggled.

Cyclicals have underperformed defensive ones by an average of 12%, and this drops to -15% if you consider any day when all the time-to-market indicators said ‘sell’ at the same time :…., Even in 2017, when equity markets rose.

We previously cited the similarities to the 2017 Full House sell signal as reasons not to be too cautious with the equity markets as a whole at this time. Following the sell signal in February 2017, MSCI Europe continued to rise fairly steadily for the remainder of the year. However, despite the good performance of the market as a whole, the performance of cyclicals versus defenses was much poorer. Between February and June 2017, the Cyclicals underperformed the Defensives by 6%.

Well, it is quite clear, it is already the second that we see that it is clear that the defensive could be better than the cyclical in the second half. The second would be Hartnett from Bank of America.

