The American actress Lori Loughlin, accused of paying $ 500,000 bribes for her two daughters to enter a prestigious university in California, will plead guilty and spend two months in prison, the Massachusetts federal prosecutor said Thursday.

Like dozens of other wealthy parents, Loughlin, 55, an actress in the TV series “Full House” (Three by Three) and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were charged with conspiracy to bank fraud, conspiracy to pay bribes in federal programs and conspiracy to launder money in the context of the university bribery scandal.

Both are scheduled to plead guilty at 11:30 am local to a Massachusetts federal judge.

With them there are already 24 fathers and mothers who admit guilt in the framework of the scandal, the Massachusetts attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The agreement between Loughlin, Giannulli and Massachusetts prosecutor Andrew Lelling is favorable to the defendants, since if they had gone to trial and were found guilty of all crimes they faced a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison.

Loughlin will also have to pay a $ 150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community work, the prosecution said.

Under the agreement, her husband’s sentence will be harsher: he will spend five months in jail, pay a $ 250,000 fine, and must serve 250 hours of community service.

Both will spend two years on probation after serving a prison term.

Prosecutors say Loughlin and her husband paid the bribes to a broker in 2016 and 2017 so that their daughters could enter the University of Southern California (USC) by posing as members of the competitive rowing team, when they did not practice that sport.

A total of 50 people were indicted in this case, which sparked a great controversy in the United States about wealthy parents willing to do everything to guarantee the entrance of their children to a good university.

So far, the sentences of those who pleaded guilty range from probation to nine months in prison.

In the American judicial system, a guilty plea generally allows for a reduced sentence.

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, charged in the same scandal, pleaded guilty to paying $ 15,000 for her daughter’s college entrance exam score to be improved and spent two weeks in a California jail. She was released last October.

.