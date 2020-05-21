BOSTON – Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with the college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney General’s office reported Thursday.

Both will spend time in prison under the terms of their plea agreements.

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli scheduled to plead guilty on Friday, May 22 at 11:30 a.m. – U.S. Attorney MA (@ DMAnews1) May 21, 2020

Loughlin, 56, who played Aunt Becky in the comedy “Full House,” and Giannulli, 56, both from Los Angeles, California, were to be tried in October after being accused of paying $ 500,000 to bring their daughters to the University of Southern California as athletic recruits even though neither was an athlete. They refused to pay bribes and said they believed their payments were legitimate donations.

The actress will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and postal fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and postal fraud and one count of wire and postal fraud for honest services.

Under the terms of the guilty plea, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, pay a $ 150,000 fine, and will be on probation for two years with 100 hours of community service. Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $ 250,000 fine, and will be on probation for two years with 250 hours of community service.

“Under guilty plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms that reflect their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admission process and that are consistent with previous sentences in this case,” US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

Both were among the 50 people charged last year in the “Operation Varsity Blues” case. Authorities said wealthy families paid large sums to secure their admissions to elite schools as bogus sports recruits or cheating on their entrance exams.

Nearly two dozen parents have already pleaded guilty in the case, including “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman. She spent almost two weeks in prison after admitting that she paid $ 15,000 for someone to correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.

